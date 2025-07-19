MEXC Exchange
Macro Outlook for Next Week: "Crypto Week" has come to a perfect end, and Powell will appear under heavy pressure
PANews reported on July 19 that as the Federal Reserve is about to enter a silent period, Waller, the current governor and a popular candidate for the next Federal Reserve
PANews
2025/07/19 19:20
AERO price stalls, but smart money buying points to a surge
The Aerodrome Finance token, or AERO, remains under pressure. It dropped for the third consecutive day. And yet, the smart money buyers aren't giving up.
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 19:19
Mainland virtual currency scam hits Hong Kong, more than 100 Hong Kong people deceived, police arrest 4 people
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin.com, the mainland virtual currency investment scam has spread to Hong Kong, with at least 118 people falling into the scam and
PANews
2025/07/19 18:31
Data: More than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two weeks
PANews reported on July 19 that according to data disclosed by analyst Ali (@ali_charts) on the X platform, more than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two
PANews
2025/07/19 18:01
Kuru — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Kuru is a high-performance decentralized exchange on Monad that provides users with a platform for spot asset trading. The project raised $11.6 million in funding from Paradigm, Electric Capital, and other funds, making it a Tier-1 project in the Monad ecosystem. In this guide, we’ll look at what activities you should do in the testnet […] Сообщение Kuru — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/19 17:49
Have we forgotten the point of stablecoins? | Opinion
We need to see more innovation happening outside of traditional finance to help those who could benefit the most from stablecoins.
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 17:48
A local woman in Hong Kong invested in cryptocurrency for 10 years and still suffered serial fraud, losing up to 4 million Hong Kong dollars
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Hong Kong 01, a local woman with more than 10 years of experience in cryptocurrency investment failed to apply for a discount
PANews
2025/07/19 17:26
Source: Hong Kong stablecoin license will be arranged in a similar invitation application system
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1, 2025, and the application for stablecoin licenses will be launched
PANews
2025/07/19 17:24
Data: SharpLink Gaming's Ethereum holdings value reaches $1 billion
PANews reported on July 19 that according to data from Strategic ETH Reserve, Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming's current Ethereum holdings are worth $1 billion (about 280,600 ETH), making it the
PANews
2025/07/19 17:05
FTX creditor representative: Bahamas may be subject to UK/EU rules and requires additional approval
PANews reported on July 19 that FTX creditor representative Sunil tweeted that the Bahamas appears to be subject to UK/EU rules and the claims process requires additional regulatory approval.
PANews
2025/07/19 16:57
