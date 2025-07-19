MEXC Exchange
Analyst: The GENIUS Act bans yield-generating stablecoins, which will boost demand for DeFi
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the GENIUS Act signed by US President Trump on Friday prohibits the issuance of yield-based stablecoins, cutting off interest-earning opportunities for
ACT
$0,04047
-3,68%
DEFI
$0,002012
-3,87%
TRUMP
$9,135
-2,06%
PANews
2025/07/19 11:29
21Shares submits two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 19 that according to an official announcement, 21Shares and Teucrium ETFs have cooperated to submit two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC, namely 21Shares
INDEX
$1,353
+1,88%
PANews
2025/07/19 10:43
Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack'
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Labour MP Pat McFadden said that the UK should consider banning cryptocurrency political donations. Just two months ago, Reform UK announced
BAN
$0,06728
+1,80%
PANews
2025/07/19 10:27
JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins
PANews reported on July 19 that according to The block, JPMorgan analysts said that regulators outside the United States, including the Bank of England, seem to prefer tokenized bank deposits
BANK
$0,05621
-2,03%
MAY
$0,0532
-1,33%
U
$0,01088
-2,15%
PANews
2025/07/19 10:07
OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofits and community organizations
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cailian Press, on July 18 local time, OpenAI announced that it would launch an initial fund of $50 million to support non-profit
FUND
$0,02798
+3,62%
LAUNCH
$0,000000000000001253
-1,41%
PANews
2025/07/19 09:49
The address belonging to Cumberland has increased its holdings by 3,263 ETH in the past 8 hours
PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who opened a position of 4,076 ETH at an average price of $3,337 the day before yesterday" spent
ETH
$3 754,48
-1,12%
PANews
2025/07/19 09:46
David Sack: The GENIUS Act will replace outdated payment methods with a new blockchain-based payment system
PANews reported on July 19 that David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, tweeted, "President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a legal framework for
WHITE
$0,0004553
-3,82%
ACT
$0,04047
-3,68%
HOUSE
$0,016073
+17,26%
TRUMP
$9,135
-2,06%
PANews
2025/07/19 09:44
AguilaTrades opened short positions on BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades currently has short positions in BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million. ETH 15x leverage short
BTC
$117 520,53
-0,13%
ETH
$3 754,48
-1,12%
PANews
2025/07/19 09:33
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis: The GENIUS Act is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history
PANews reported on July 19 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that this (the GENIUS Act) is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history. Earlier news ,
ACT
$0,04047
-3,68%
U
$0,01088
-2,15%
PANews
2025/07/19 09:30
World Liberty Financial: WLFI token trading is expected to start in six to eight weeks
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cryptoslate, World Liberty Financial announced that its governance token WLFI will begin trading within six to eight weeks from July 18, completing
SIX
$0,02087
+0,09%
LIBERTY
$0,09923
+2,39%
TOKEN
$0,01675
+2,88%
PANews
2025/07/19 09:25
