Charles Schwab Intends to Launch Stablecoin
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said in a financial report conference call on Friday that Charles Schwab hopes to issue its
PANews
2025/07/19 09:16
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,904 ETH 2 hours ago, and currently has a cumulative floating profit of US$260 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 4,904 ETH (US$17.45 million) through Coinbase Prime 2 hours ago. Since SharpLink
PANews
2025/07/19 08:59
A whale/institution bought another 19,550 ETH 10 hours ago, and currently holds a floating profit of approximately US$41.34 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, [the whale/institution that hoarded ETH through FalconX] continued to hoard 19,550 ETH (US$70.7 million) 10 hours ago.
PANews
2025/07/19 08:54
Non-profit development organization Argot Collective sold another 600 ETH 6 hours ago
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, Argot Collective, a non-profit development organization that received 7,000 ETH operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, continued to
PANews
2025/07/19 08:51
Financial instrument platform Aether Holdings plans to raise $40 million, with most of the proceeds planned to be used to purchase Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 19 that according to market news, Aether Holdings, an artificial intelligence and data-driven financial instrument platform, announced a $40 million financing, most of which will be
PANews
2025/07/19 08:48
Tether CEO: Will ensure USDT complies with the GENIUS Act, but still plans to launch a stablecoin specifically for the United States
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, after President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company plans to ensure that its flagship
PANews
2025/07/19 08:43
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, Circle fell 4.71%, and Coinbase rose 2.2%
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Jinshi, the US stock market closed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.32%, the S&P 500 slightly
PANews
2025/07/19 08:32
Block to join S&P 500, replacing oil company Hess
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Bloomberg, Block, the payment platform owned by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, will be included in the S&P 500 index, replacing the oil
PANews
2025/07/19 08:16
Next Ethereum memecoin to hit $1: Shiba Inu vs Little Pepe
Little Pepe raises $5.9m in presale, outpacing SHIB’s momentum as it eyes a possible $1 target next cycle. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 08:14
US President Trump officially signed the stablecoin-related bill "GENIUS Act"
PANews reported on July 19 that according to CCTV News, US President Trump officially signed the "Guidance and Establishment of the United States Stablecoin National Innovation Act" ("GENIUS Act", referred
PANews
2025/07/19 08:05
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates