2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Brahma turns DeFi collateral into real-world spending power in Euler Labs tie-up

Brahma turns DeFi collateral into real-world spending power in Euler Labs tie-up

Brahma’s partnership with Euler Labs introduces a credit card that taps directly into DeFi collateral, letting users spend without liquidating holdings. The innovation could redefine how crypto interacts with traditional payment rails. Crypto credit card startup Brahma announced on July…
RealLink
REAL$0.04617+0.28%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01208+11.33%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002-4.30%
Startup
STARTUP$0.020725-12.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 03:35
dYdX Snaps Up Telegram Trading App That Hit $1B Volume in Under a Year

dYdX Snaps Up Telegram Trading App That Hit $1B Volume in Under a Year

Key Takeaways: dYdX has acquired Telegram-native app Pocket Protector. Co-founders Eddie Zhang and Kaiser Kinbote will join dYdX as President and Head of Growth. Messaging-integrated trading is emerging as a frictionless gateway to DeFi, especially in markets with limited access to desktop platforms. dYdX has acquired Pocket Protector, a Telegram-native trading app, to expand its product suite and accelerate growth. According to a statement published by dYdX founder Antonio Juliano on July 16, Pocket Protector’s team will join dYdX Trading Inc. as part of the deal, including co-founders Eddie Zhang and Kaiser Kinbote, who will take on the roles of President and Head of Growth, respectively. Pocket Protector’s Developers to Join dYdX The acquisition follows the rapid growth of Pocket Protector’s app, which drew 50,000 users and reached $1 billion in annualized trading volume in under a year. “Eddie will help lead our core team’s day-to-day execution and drive our broader product and go-to-market strategy,” Juliano wrote. “Kaiser will focus on growth, bringing clarity to what matters, and pushing us to operate faster and smarter.” Pocket Protector’s core features, including Telegram-based perps and spot trading, will be incorporated into dYdX’s main platform. Juliano said the team is already working to adapt parts of the bot’s functionality. A four-person engineering team at Pocket Protector will also be integrated into dYdX’s product and engineering divisions. Juliano credited Zhang’s experience leading early Messenger development at Meta and launching consumer-facing products with shaping his decision. “He has strong product instincts, a track record of execution, and a rare ability to zoom between strategy and details,” he wrote. 1/ Some news today: we’re excited to share that we’ve been acquired by @dYdX ! The Pocket Protector you know and love isn’t going anywhere, and we’re excited to be building better and faster for you. — Pocket Protector (@pp_trading) July 18, 2025 From Infrastructure to Users dYdX has now positioned itself to scale beyond early infrastructure-building into user-facing expansion. “We’re no longer just proving the idea, we’re scaling it,” Juliano said. He added that dYdX is hiring across research and engineering roles to support the product roadmap. “Since then, we’ve spent years focused on 0→1,” he wrote. “Now is the moment to go from 1→n: delivering exceptional user experience, expanding the product surface area, and building the best exchange in crypto.” Telegram-native interfaces are gaining traction across Solana and Ethereum ecosystems, where lightweight apps allow onboarding without browser-based friction. In the meantime, exchanges may increasingly compete not just on liquidity and fees but on interface flexibility, user flow, and community retention. Integrating social tools into core trading infrastructure could become a differentiator in retail market share, especially in regions where messaging apps serve as primary financial access points. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Are there regulatory implications for exchanges operating through social platforms? Yes, integrating with global messaging platforms could raise jurisdictional challenges around financial communication, user verification, and cross-border compliance. What makes social trading tools competitive in user retention? Features like in-app alerts, shared strategies, and group trading discussions create embedded communities, increasing user engagement and reducing churn. Could this trend extend beyond Telegram? Yes. Similar models may expand into WhatsApp or other high-usage chat platforms, provided technical integration and local compliance frameworks align.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5155-3.15%
RWAX
APP$0.003868-0.15%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05161-1.93%
MAY
MAY$0.0532-1.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/19 03:25
Senate to consider Trump&#039;s CFTC pick as crypto oversight hangs in the balance

Senate to consider Trump&#039;s CFTC pick as crypto oversight hangs in the balance

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hear from prospective CFTC chair Brian Quintenz, who could be the sole commissioner at the US regulator by the end of 2025.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.137-2.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 03:06
Dow Jones down 200 points amid tariff threats, Fed uncertainty

Dow Jones down 200 points amid tariff threats, Fed uncertainty

Stocks slid from record levels as Trump's latest threats against the EU add to trade uncertainty.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13994-2.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.137-2.26%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 02:29
Crypto big wigs head to White House to witness GENIUS Act signed into law

Crypto big wigs head to White House to witness GENIUS Act signed into law

The cryptocurrency industry is about to witness history with the U.S. President Donald Trump poised to sign the GENIUS Act into law, and two of the top industry players will be at the White House to witness the regulatory milestone.…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004553-3.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04047-4.07%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
U Coin
U$0.01088-2.15%
Sign
SIGN$0.07229-2.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 02:13
Bitcoin dominance hits 3-month low as Ethereum breaks $3,600

Bitcoin dominance hits 3-month low as Ethereum breaks $3,600

Bitcoin's dominance is dropping, while Ethereum is on the rise, showing potential early signs of an altcoin season.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001636-10.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 02:09
Bitcoin becomes 5th global asset ahead of “Crypto Week,” flips Amazon: Finance Redefined

Bitcoin becomes 5th global asset ahead of “Crypto Week,” flips Amazon: Finance Redefined

Bitcoin adoption has been soaring, leading up to the optimistic regulatory expectations related to “Crypto Week” in Washington.
Share
PANews2025/07/19 02:02
Crypto execs to attend US stablecoin bill signing after Thursday vote

Crypto execs to attend US stablecoin bill signing after Thursday vote

Representatives from Ripple, Chainlink Labs, Multicoin Capital and Anchorage Digital confirmed they would be at the White House to mark the passing of the GENIUS Act.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004553-3.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04047-4.07%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016071+16.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 01:06
MEI Pharma bets $100m on Litecoin as Charlie Lee joins board

MEI Pharma bets $100m on Litecoin as Charlie Lee joins board

The Nasdaq-listed biotech firm is making an unprecedented pivot into crypto, committing $100 million to a Litecoin treasury strategy, with the coin’s creator, Charlie Lee, now at the helm. In a press release dated July 18, the Litecoin Foundation announced…
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.00373-2.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00769+8.61%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.229-0.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 23:49
A transaction fee of more than 3.7 million ADA was transferred on the Cardano network, equivalent to about 3.03 million US dollars

A transaction fee of more than 3.7 million ADA was transferred on the Cardano network, equivalent to about 3.03 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a transaction on the Cardano chain had just paid 3,700,001 ADA (approximately US$3.03 million) in handling fees.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.36%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0186-6.06%
Cardano
ADA$0.7529-2.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 23:46

Trending News

More

LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates