USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana chain

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the past 10 minutes, USDC Treasury has just minted 500 million new USDC on the Solana chain in
PANews2025/07/18 21:38
American Express CEO: The company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Zhitong Finance, the CEO of American Express said that the company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins.
PANews2025/07/18 21:33
American Express CEO: Stablecoin is more like an investment tool and will not replace legal currency

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of American Express said that stablecoins are more like an investment tool and will not replace legal tender.
PANews2025/07/18 21:27
Charles Schwab CEO: Will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH in the next 12 months

PANews reported on July 18 that according to market news, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the platform will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH within the next
PANews2025/07/18 21:26
BC.GAME destroyed 250 million BC, with a 24-hour increase of 75.8%

According to PANews on July 18, according to official news, BC.GAME announced that it had destroyed 250 million repurchased BC, with a destruction amount of 2.8 million US dollars. The
PANews2025/07/18 21:18
Charles Schwab CEO: Continue to expand digital asset business, including spot trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Sina Finance, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the continued expansion of the digital asset business will include spot trading of
PANews2025/07/18 21:16
Not only Hungary: countries that narrow legal spaces for their crypto communities

Every day, the media are telling us how various countries take legal steps to embrace cryptocurrency. However, not the entire humanity is moving in the same direction in this regard. On July 14, 2025, Hungary introduced the law turning “unauthorized…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 21:14
UK elections: How crypto donation risks are dividing MPs

UK lawmakers are taking sides over the issue of cryptocurrencies as parliamentarians look to update campaign donation laws.
PANews2025/07/18 20:59
DEAL Mining Optimizes Cloud Mining Solutions, User Assets up to 180%

As cryptocurrency continues to evolve, cloud mining has become a key opportunity for investors seeking efficient and profitable mining options. DEAL Mining , a leader in cloud mining , has recently optimized its program, offering users the potential to increase their assets by up to 180% . AI-Powered and Green Energy Integration Drive Significant Asset Growth for Users By combining AI-powered optimization with green energy , DEAL Mining provides users with a more profitable and sustainable way to mine cryptocurrencies. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining , founded in 2016 , is a global leader in cloud mining , serving over 6.8 million users in 200+ countries . As a trusted name in the industry, DEAL Mining continues to innovate and serve millions of users globally, adapting to the needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. Achieving 180% Asset Growth in Cloud Mining The integration of AI and green energy allows DEAL Mining users to see up to 180% asset growth. Here’s how it works: Increased Efficiency : AI optimizes mining for maximum profitability, so users earn more with the same investment. Lower Operational Costs : Green energy reduces the cost of mining, allowing users to keep more of their earnings. Smarter Resource Allocation : AI dynamically adjusts mining strategies, ensuring users are always mining the most profitable coins. This will bring long-term sustainable growth to cloud mining users and provide flexible contract options to meet various investment goals. For more information about DEAL Mining contracts, please visit the official website . How to Get Started with DEAL Mining Step 1: Visit the official website Go to the official website: https://dealmining.com and click the “Register” button. Step 2: Create an account Use a valid email address to register, set a password and complete the basic information. After completion, you can log in to the platform backend. Step 3: Receive rewards and start mining After successful registration, the system will automatically issue a $15 free mining reward. You can purchase a sign-in contract in the contract center. Signing in can receive $0.6 of free computing power, enjoy daily income, and a 0-cost mining experience, helping you achieve continuous income growth. AI-Powered Optimization: Smarter and More Profitable Mining DEAL Mining has integrated AI into its cloud mining program, automatically adjusting mining strategies to maximize returns. The AI system analyzes market trends in real-time and ensures that users are mining the most profitable cryptocurrencies. How AI Improves Cloud Mining Efficiency: Smart Resource Allocation : AI ensures that mining resources are allocated to the most profitable cryptocurrencies, boosting returns. Real-Time Adjustments : The system adapts to market changes, ensuring that users are always mining efficiently. With AI handling the optimization, users don’t have to worry about adjusting their mining strategies, making cloud mining easier and more profitable. Green Energy: Sustainable Cloud Mining DEAL Mining has also incorporated green energy into its mining operations, using renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. This reduces the environmental impact of mining while lowering operational costs, allowing users to see better returns. Why Green Energy is Important for Cloud Mining: Lower Costs : Renewable energy reduces energy expenses, contributing to higher profits for users. Eco-Friendly : Users can participate in cloud mining knowing their investment supports sustainable practices. This combination of AI and green energy makes DEAL Mining a responsible and profitable choice for investors. Conclusion: Smarter and Greener Cloud Mining With its AI-powered optimization and commitment to green energy , DEAL Mining is transforming the way people mine cryptocurrencies. The potential for up to 180% asset growth makes cloud mining through DEAL Mining a profitable and sustainable investment option. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor, DEAL Mining provides a simple, efficient, and eco-friendly way to increase your wealth. Get started with DEAL Mining today and take advantage of smarter, greener, and more profitable cloud mining .
CryptoNews2025/07/18 20:53
BlackRock already holds 5.6% of US-listed company KULR Technology

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, KULR Technology, a US-listed company, announced that BlackRock has acquired a 5.6% stake in KULR. According to previous news ,
PANews2025/07/18 20:46

