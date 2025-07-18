MEXC Exchange
Fed Governor Waller: Private sector employment concerns drive calls for rate cuts
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller said that concerns about private sector hiring prompted him to call on the Fed to cut interest rates
PANews
2025/07/18 20:43
Publicly listed Basel Medical announces suspension of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bitcoin News, Singapore orthopedic medical group Basel Medical (NASDAQ: BMGL) announced the suspension of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, citing uncertainty in U.S.
PANews
2025/07/18 20:38
Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year
PANews reported on July 18 that a key planner of the lobbying campaign that turned Donald Trump into the most powerful supporter of cryptocurrency is betting big on one of
PANews
2025/07/18 20:30
SharpLink eyes bigger Ethereum stack with $6B stock sale plan
Corporate interest in Ethereum keeps heating up, and SharpLink is pushing harder into the trend, aiming to turn more capital into ETH. According to a recent SEC filing, SharpLink has updated its stock sale program, boosting the limit to $6…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 20:17
Smarter Web Company raises £17.5M to expand Bitcoin holdings
Smarter Web Company has raised £17.5 million in fresh equity to accelerate its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Smarter Web Company, a London-listed Bitcoin treasury company, has raised £17.5 million through an equity offering to institutional investors, continuing its aggressive Bitcoin…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 20:16
The chairman of the US SEC said that the agency is considering introducing innovative exemption policies to encourage the development of asset tokenization
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a landmark stablecoin bill early Thursday, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and
PANews
2025/07/18 20:13
Australia launches first Bitcoin-backed home loan after Block Earner wins regulator fight
Australia has officially launched its first Bitcoin-backed home loan product, marking a major breakthrough in the integration of crypto with traditional real estate financing. Fintech firm Block Earner is behind the innovation, having won a long-running legal battle with the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 20:08
Why FTX ruling on China payouts matters: Global precedent at stake
A US bankruptcy court is set to decide whether to block creditor payouts to certain countries after receiving at least 40 objections from creditors in China, Saudi Arabia and more.
PANews
2025/07/18 20:06
dYdX acquires crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, marking its first external acquisition
PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block, decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX completed the acquisition of crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, which was its first external acquisition.
PANews
2025/07/18 20:03
US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
PANews
2025/07/18 19:42
