TAO Synergies, a listed company, spends $10 million to buy TAO tokens as reserves
PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) announced that as of July 17, 2025, it has spent $10 million to purchase 29,899
PANews
2025/07/18 18:09
DeFi backbone of ASI Alliance Singularity Finance unveils H2 2025 roadmap
Singularity Finance, the ASI Alliance’s financial arm, has released its H2 2025 roadmap, with Q3 bringing AI portfolio tools, yield vaults, and trading agents. Singularity Finance, the financial engine of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, has released its roadmap for the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 18:08
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 10.25 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 112 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 18 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced an increase of 10.25 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reach 112
PANews
2025/07/18 18:01
Webull will reintegrate its crypto business unit and plans to resume cryptocurrency trading in the U.S. in Q3
PANews reported on July 18 that according to investing, Webull Corporation (Nasdaq stock code BULL) announced that it will reintegrate Webull Pay LLC into the Webull group and plans to
PANews
2025/07/18 17:45
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team once again internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth $3.6 million) to the EF2 address 0xc061...0B6d. The
PANews
2025/07/18 17:07
Crypto market capitalization hits $4 trillion as US crypto bills move forward
The global cryptocurrency market reached a new milestone on Friday, surpassing a $4 trillion market capitalization.
Fxstreet
2025/07/18 17:02
US House passes all three key crypto bills, here’s what comes next
After days of uncertainty and political drama, ‘Crypto Week’ in the U.S. House ended with a clean sweep as lawmakers passed all major bills on the agenda. On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the trio landmark…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 17:00
Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun raises $2 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, the Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun announced the completion of US$2 million in financing, led by 6th Man Ventures (6MV),
PANews
2025/07/18 17:00
Privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix completes $12 million seed round of financing
PANews reported on July 18 that according to CoinPost, the privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix (ACM) completed a US$12 million seed round of financing, with participation from Asva Capital,
PANews
2025/07/18 17:00
Alchemy Pay releases Alchemy Chain white paper to promote the development of stablecoin payments
PANews reported on July 18 that Alchemy Pay released the Alchemy Chain white paper, clarifying its technical architecture and strategic direction as a dedicated blockchain for stablecoin payments. Alchemy Chain
PANews
2025/07/18 16:55
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates