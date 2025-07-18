MEXC Exchange
US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC
In the US, the House of Representatives has officially passed three strategic cryptocurrency bills at once: 🚨BREAKING (I rarely use that term anymore, but this time I think it’s warranted 😁): All *three* crypto bills just passed the House and the GENIUS Act is now headed to @realDonaldTrump’s desk to become the first major piece […] Сообщение US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
MAJOR
$0.16344
-0.15%
ACT
$0.04047
-4.07%
NOW
$0.00769
+8.61%
HOUSE
$0.016068
+16.81%
Incrypted
2025/07/18 16:44
Trump eyes executive order to open U.S. retirement savings market to crypto investments
Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that would open the $9 trillion U.S. retirement savings market to alternative assets, including cryptocurrency, gold, and private equity. According to a July 17 Financial Times report, the order would instruct…
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-28.12%
ORDER
$0.119
-3.87%
U
$0.01087
-2.24%
SIGN
$0.07227
-2.08%
TRUMP
$9.131
-2.42%
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 16:43
AI project Sapien establishes foundation and reveals native token name $SAPIEN
PANews reported on July 18 that AI data collection company Sapien announced the establishment of the non-profit entity Sapien Foundation, which is responsible for maintaining the development of the ecosystem
AI
$0.1294
-1.37%
TOKEN
$0.01659
+1.22%
PANews
2025/07/18 16:42
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$57.7932 million
PANews reported on July 18 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.3038
-3.52%
PANews
2025/07/18 16:12
Data: Jump Trading is the most profitable address on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days, with a profit of $13.46 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Nansen data, the addresses with the highest profits on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days include Jump Trading (listed twice,
PANews
2025/07/18 16:07
Over 40 investors defrauded in $900K crypto scam run by ex-rugby player
The U.S. Department of Justice has sentenced a former rugby player to 30 months in prison for defrauding investors out of $900,000 in a crypto mining Ponzi scheme. Shane Donovan Moore, a 37-year-old semi-professional rugby player from Seattle, operated a…
U
$0.01087
-2.24%
SCAM
$0.000136
-0.36%
RUN
$0.0000024
+4.34%
JUSTICE
$0.00007201
+2.09%
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 15:46
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on July 18 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group announced that it will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves and promote the development of its digital asset business
PANews
2025/07/18 15:40
6 days ago, the whale who shorted Ethereum added 3.58 million USDC, and the liquidation price was 4006.2 US dollars
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum whale address 0x8c58 started shorting ETH 6 days ago, and has accumulated losses of more than 10.7 million
MORE
$0.10002
-0.33%
ETH
$3,752.78
-1.52%
USDC
$0.9999
--%
PANews
2025/07/18 15:19
Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin holdings to 25.8 BTC
PANews reported on July 18 that Planet Ventures Inc., a Canadian listed company, purchased 3.02 BTC for 500,000 Canadian dollars, increasing its total holdings to 25.8 BTC, with an average
BTC
$117,450.58
-0.32%
PLANET
$0.000000918
-2.23%
PANews
2025/07/18 15:18
Backpack launches FTX debt marketplace for claim holders
Backpack, the crypto exchange founded by former FTX insiders, has launched a new portal to help FTX creditors sell their debt claims directly to interested third-party buyers. The announcement was made on July 18 via a post on Backpack’s Chinese…
PORTAL
$0.04817
-3.87%
VIA
$0.0164
-2.38%
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 15:04
