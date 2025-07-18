2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Media company Thumzup authorizes $250M crypto treasury across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC & USDC

Media company Thumzup authorizes $250M crypto treasury across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC & USDC

Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation has approved a new treasury strategy that will allow it to hold several cryptocurrencies in its balance sheet. The company announced on July 17 that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up…
Bitcoin
BTC$117,468.59-0.30%
Solana
SOL$176.27-1.99%
XRP
XRP$3.0711-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,750.94-1.57%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21396-4.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 13:53
ZachXBT: Long-term performance is the key to screening traders, and the income sources of most CT traders are questionable

ZachXBT: Long-term performance is the key to screening traders, and the income sources of most CT traders are questionable

PANews reported on July 18 that ZachXBT , a chain detective, posted on the X platform that he only pays attention to the ranking traders (such as HighstakesCapital ) who
Challenge
CT$0.0000062+40.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 13:50
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert, at 13:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain, with an amount of approximately US$54.992
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 13:31
GENIUS Act heads to Trump’s desk: Here’s what will change

GENIUS Act heads to Trump’s desk: Here’s what will change

The stablecoin-regulating GENIUS Act is headed to Donald Trump’s desk, which is expected to shake up how stablecoins operate in the US and abroad.
SphereX
HERE$0.00042+17.97%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04041-4.24%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0023938-1.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.122-2.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 13:28
Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical (01931.HK) launches IVDD stablecoin and builds "IVDNewCo Exchange" ecosystem

Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical (01931.HK) launches IVDD stablecoin and builds "IVDNewCo Exchange" ecosystem

PANews reported on July 18 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the company is actively promoting a milestone strategic initiative, namely building a "NewCo + RWA + Web3
Allo
RWA$0.003564+6.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 13:13
100% self-funded, a grassroots team's second venture, can Project X replicate Hyperliquid's growth trajectory?

100% self-funded, a grassroots team's second venture, can Project X replicate Hyperliquid's growth trajectory?

By Nicky, Foresight News As one of the most outstanding trading platforms in this cycle, Hyperliquid has a daily trading volume of over $15 billion, accounting for over 74% of
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000136-41.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 13:00
A whale continues to inject capital to prevent ETH short positions from bursting, with floating losses reaching tens of millions of dollars

A whale continues to inject capital to prevent ETH short positions from bursting, with floating losses reaching tens of millions of dollars

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale continued to inject funds into the platform to avoid liquidation of its ETH 20x leveraged short position
Ethereum
ETH$3,750.94-1.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 12:58
Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30

Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30

PANews reported on July 18 that the Ethereum Foundation announced that July 30, 2025 is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Ethereum Genesis Block. On this day, the
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 12:21
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, the second highest in history

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $602 million on July 17, Eastern Time, the second highest
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000136-41.37%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010364-12.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 12:02
Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence that will call for looser regulation, expanded energy for data centers, and more.

Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence that will call for looser regulation, expanded energy for data centers, and more.

PANews reported on July 18, market news: US President Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence, which will call for relaxed regulations and expanded energy sources for
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-0.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.122-2.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 12:01

Trending News

More

LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates