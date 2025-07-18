MEXC Exchange
Media company Thumzup authorizes $250M crypto treasury across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC & USDC
Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation has approved a new treasury strategy that will allow it to hold several cryptocurrencies in its balance sheet. The company announced on July 17 that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 13:53
ZachXBT: Long-term performance is the key to screening traders, and the income sources of most CT traders are questionable
PANews reported on July 18 that ZachXBT , a chain detective, posted on the X platform that he only pays attention to the ranking traders (such as HighstakesCapital ) who
PANews
2025/07/18 13:50
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert, at 13:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain, with an amount of approximately US$54.992
PANews
2025/07/18 13:31
GENIUS Act heads to Trump’s desk: Here’s what will change
The stablecoin-regulating GENIUS Act is headed to Donald Trump’s desk, which is expected to shake up how stablecoins operate in the US and abroad.
PANews
2025/07/18 13:28
Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical (01931.HK) launches IVDD stablecoin and builds "IVDNewCo Exchange" ecosystem
PANews reported on July 18 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the company is actively promoting a milestone strategic initiative, namely building a "NewCo + RWA + Web3
PANews
2025/07/18 13:13
100% self-funded, a grassroots team's second venture, can Project X replicate Hyperliquid's growth trajectory?
By Nicky, Foresight News As one of the most outstanding trading platforms in this cycle, Hyperliquid has a daily trading volume of over $15 billion, accounting for over 74% of
PANews
2025/07/18 13:00
A whale continues to inject capital to prevent ETH short positions from bursting, with floating losses reaching tens of millions of dollars
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale continued to inject funds into the platform to avoid liquidation of its ETH 20x leveraged short position
PANews
2025/07/18 12:58
Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30
PANews reported on July 18 that the Ethereum Foundation announced that July 30, 2025 is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Ethereum Genesis Block. On this day, the
PANews
2025/07/18 12:21
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, the second highest in history
PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $602 million on July 17, Eastern Time, the second highest
PANews
2025/07/18 12:02
Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence that will call for looser regulation, expanded energy for data centers, and more.
PANews reported on July 18, market news: US President Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence, which will call for relaxed regulations and expanded energy sources for
PANews
2025/07/18 12:01
