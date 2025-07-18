MEXC Exchange
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
PANews reported on July 18 that according to AggrNews, BlackRock 's Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of up to US$ 560 million in a single day.
PANews
2025/07/18 09:44
China Industrial Internet Research Institute holds a seminar on stablecoins and industrial digital assets
PANews reported on July 18 that the China Industrial Internet Research Institute recently held a "Stablecoin and Industrial Digital Assets Seminar" to discuss core topics such as stablecoin policy supervision,
PANews
2025/07/18 09:25
Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto
PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has approved the company to hold up to $250 million
PANews
2025/07/18 09:20
US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the SEC is considering establishing regulatory exemptions for
PANews
2025/07/18 09:11
4 wallets are long on ETH and SOL with high leverage, with unrealized profits exceeding $25 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain , someone used 4 wallets on the Hyperliquid platform to go long on ETH and SOL with 25x and 20x leverage
PANews
2025/07/18 09:07
White House confirms President Trump supports tax exemption for small Bitcoin transactions
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bitcoin Magazine , White House press secretary Carolyn Levitt said at a press conference that President Trump has clearly supported the establishment
PANews
2025/07/18 09:01
Argot Collective sold 600 ETH again 5 hours ago for 2.06 million USDC
PANews reported on July 18 that Argot Collective , a non-profit development organization that received 7,000 ETH operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, sold 600 ETH again 5 hours ago
PANews
2025/07/18 08:50
XRP breaks through $3.59, hits new all-time high
PANews reported on July 18 that the market showed that the price of XRP rose by more than 40% in the past week, and now exceeded $3.59, at $3.593 per
PANews
2025/07/18 08:44
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
PANews
2025/07/18 08:28
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen recently transferred millions of XRP to Coinbase, worth about $26 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Chris Larsen, co-founder and executive chairman of Ripple, recently transferred another $26 million worth of XRP to Coinbase. Blockchain data shows
PANews
2025/07/18 08:16
