2025-08-01 Friday

Why do we invest in SBET? Undervalued Ethereum Beta, a new starting point for CeDeFi integration

By: Yetta (@yettasing), Venture Partner at Primitive Ventures; Sean, Liquidity Partner at Primitive Ventures Preface: This article was written in May 2025. In May, we completed the PIPE investment in
PANews2025/07/18 08:00
Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform

Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the AXIOS website: Meta Platforms (META.O) appointed Connor Hayes as head of the Threads platform. Market sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O) has
PANews2025/07/18 07:56
SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million

SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 18,712 ETH to its Ethereum strategy reserve, worth $65.45 million. Currently, the company holds a total
PANews2025/07/18 07:50
The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the White House is preparing to pass the GENIUS Act today and plans to hold a (presidential) signing ceremony for
PANews2025/07/18 07:47
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
PANews2025/07/18 07:41
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
PANews2025/07/18 07:41
A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion

A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" has just deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins (about $ 4.83 billion) into
PANews2025/07/18 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
White House press secretary: Trump plans to sign encryption-related bills, including the Genius bill, at an event on Friday

White House press secretary: Trump plans to sign encryption-related bills, including the Genius bill, at an event on Friday

PANews reported on July 18 that the White House press secretary said: We are willing to promote making cryptocurrency payments more convenient. We know that there are enough votes to
PANews2025/07/18 07:27
Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry

Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry

PANews reported on July 18 that Coinbase (COIN.O) CEO said: Trump has been committed to promoting the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry. Relevant
PANews2025/07/18 07:25

