Why do we invest in SBET? Undervalued Ethereum Beta, a new starting point for CeDeFi integration
By: Yetta (@yettasing), Venture Partner at Primitive Ventures; Sean, Liquidity Partner at Primitive Ventures Preface: This article was written in May 2025. In May, we completed the PIPE investment in
2025/07/18 08:00
Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the AXIOS website: Meta Platforms (META.O) appointed Connor Hayes as head of the Threads platform. Market sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O) has
2025/07/18 07:56
SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 18,712 ETH to its Ethereum strategy reserve, worth $65.45 million. Currently, the company holds a total
2025/07/18 07:50
The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the White House is preparing to pass the GENIUS Act today and plans to hold a (presidential) signing ceremony for
2025/07/18 07:47
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs
PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
2025/07/18 07:41
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
2025/07/18 07:41
A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" has just deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins (about $ 4.83 billion) into
2025/07/18 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills
PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
2025/07/18 07:31
White House press secretary: Trump plans to sign encryption-related bills, including the Genius bill, at an event on Friday
PANews reported on July 18 that the White House press secretary said: We are willing to promote making cryptocurrency payments more convenient. We know that there are enough votes to
2025/07/18 07:27
Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry
PANews reported on July 18 that Coinbase (COIN.O) CEO said: Trump has been committed to promoting the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry. Relevant
2025/07/18 07:25
