BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF
PANews reported on July 18 that documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
PANews
2025/07/18 07:23
Trump plans to open U.S. pension market to cryptocurrencies and alternative assets
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to allow 401k retirement plans to invest in a
PANews
2025/07/18 07:18
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks
PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
PANews
2025/07/18 07:15
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat
PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
PANews
2025/07/18 07:08
Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench
The president’s pick to sit on an appellate court covering Silicon Valley has represented several blockchain entities in courts.
PANews
2025/07/18 06:56
US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system
As Brazil’s Pix system expands and BRICS eyes a reserve currency, Trump responds with a 50% tariff and a sweeping trade investigation.
PANews
2025/07/18 06:43
Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition
Three key pieces of crypto legislation—including the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act—passed the House of Representatives on Thursday afternoon, indicating a landmark moment for crypto policy in the U.S. BREAKING: U.S. House passes all three major Bitcoin & crypto bills: • Clarity Act • Genius Act • Anti-CBDC Act Regulatory clarity is here. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/p2JcuSxZkP — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) July 17, 2025 Three Key Pieces Of Crypto Policy Advance In Landmark Moment The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (a.k.a. the CLARITY Act), which would effectively create a broad crypto market structure stateside, advanced through the House on July 17 in a 294-137 vote. The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation For U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act also passed through the chamber in a 308-122 vote, with U.S. President Donald Trump slated to ratify the bill into law on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act narrowly advanced in a 219-210 vote, with just two Democrats voting yes on the Central Bank Digital Currency bill. Top Democrats Speak Out Against Key Digital Asset Bills News of each piece of crypto legislation’s success comes just two days after the House of Representatives’ failed procedural vote that saw U.S. President Donald Trump hold Tuesday night talks with holdout lawmakers. “This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote in a July 15 Truth Social post. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.” “We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added. However, not everyone is pleased with the crypto bills’ advancement , with leading members of the Democratic Party vocalizing their concerns over what Republicans are now calling “Crypto Week.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Congresswoman Maxine Waters said in a recent statement. Crypto proponents, however, see the digital asset legislations’ progress as a path forward to crypto-friendly policy in the U.S.
CryptoNews
2025/07/18 06:21
US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25
The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
PANews
2025/07/18 05:33
Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF
Staking for crypto exchange-traded funds has been a feature long sought by traditional financial institutions and asset managers.
PANews
2025/07/18 05:00
Iran’s crypto crackdown: what the Nobitex hack really revealed
Beyond the stolen millions, the breach exposed a deeper truth: Iran’s crypto economy is less a market than an extension of state power. Leaked code shows surveillance built in, VIPs protected, and miners mobilized in crisis. In a report shared…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 04:35
