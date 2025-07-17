MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?
Original text "Put the Crypto in the Index Funds" Original author: Matt Levine Compiled by: jk, Odaily Planet Daily What strategy did Vanguard adopt? A basic situation today is that
PLANET
$0.0000009188
-2.09%
WHY
$0.00000002899
+6.77%
INDEX
$1.353
+2.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 17:00
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on Ethereum at 16:51, worth approximately US$999,951,475.
MORE
$0.09988
-0.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 16:57
Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development
PANews reported on July 17 that Yili Holdings (00076), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had signed an agreement on July 17, 2025 to issue zero-interest convertible bonds with
ZERO
$0.00005456
+0.18%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 16:53
Web3 Summit: Polkadot plans to launch stablecoin with DOT collateral
Polkadot co-founder Gavin Wood unveils plans for the ecosystem’s native decentralized stablecoin on the network. The stablecoin will be collateralized to the protocol’s native token DOT. On the first day of the Web3 Summit 2025 on July 17, Wood discussed…
DOT
$3.763
-2.10%
SUMMIT
$0.0000719
+1.26%
TOKEN
$0.01663
+1.65%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 16:51
Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand plan to launch a nationwide crypto sandbox to allow
BANK
$0.0563
-2.13%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 16:33
Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, about 7 hours ago, an early Bitcoin whale transferred another 40,192 BTC (about 4.76 billion US dollars) to
BTC
$117,620.6
-0.15%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
WALLET
$0.02348
+11.06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 16:25
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$56.317 million
PANews reported on July 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.3083
-2.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 16:22
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President
PANews reported on July 17 that Pakistan's Crypto Minister Bilal Bin Saqib recently met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss Bitcoin adoption strategies and signed a letter of intent
EL
$0.005085
-2.21%
MET
$0.194
-1.72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 16:13
Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report
Pakistan and El Salvador have established a joint agreement to further advance crypto collaboration between the two countries, specifically in knowledge-sharing. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the Head of Crypto Council and special assistant to prime minister on crypto…
EL
$0.005085
-2.21%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 16:11
Windtree, a listed company that launched the BNB treasury strategy, rose 14.44% before the market opened.
PANews reported on July 17 that according to market data, Windtree, a US-listed company, rose 14.44% in pre-market trading and is currently trading at US$1.03. Earlier news, listed company Windtree
BNB
$801.12
+0.89%
ROSE
$0.02559
-3.32%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 16:08
Trending News
More
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates