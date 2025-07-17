MEXC Exchange
Infini attackers have transferred 6,771 ETH, and 5,000 ETH has been deposited in Tornado Cash
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, the address 0xfcc8 related to the Infini attack incident has transferred 6,771 ETH, of which 5,000 ETH (about 16.63
ETH
$3,760.27
-1.29%
PANews
2025/07/17 15:47
After Musk named Grok male AI companion, Valentine's market value exceeded 15 million US dollars, TAKI, CHAD and ANDREJ all fell by nearly 90%
PANews reported on July 17 that according to gmgn data, after Elon Musk announced that he would name Grok's male AI companion "Valentine", the market value of the meme coin
VALENTINE
$0.004045
-24.40%
MEME
$0.002163
+22.82%
GROK
$0.001957
-4.06%
ELON
$0.0000001123
-4.34%
CHAD
$0.00015368
-47.95%
PANews
2025/07/17 15:41
The first Solana-based re-staking model, btcSOL, is now live
PANews reported on July 17 that according to official news, the first Solana-based re-staking model btcSOL has been officially launched. It supports users to stake SOL and automatically accumulate native
SOL
$176.56
-1.78%
NOW
$0.00769
+7.70%
PANews
2025/07/17 15:20
Elon Musk to name Grok male AI companion Valentine
PANews reported on July 17 that Elon Musk announced on social media that he named the male partner of his AI platform Grok "Valentine". The name was taken from the
VALENTINE
$0.004045
-24.40%
GROK
$0.001957
-4.06%
ELON
$0.0000001123
-4.34%
AI
$0.1295
-1.29%
PANews
2025/07/17 15:18
CryptoQuant: Short-term holder data shows that BTC may still have 20%-25% room to rise
PANews reported on July 17 that CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost said that the MVRV indicator of short-term Bitcoin holders (STH) shows that the current market still has room to rise. MVRV
BTC
$117,620.6
-0.15%
MAY
$0.05349
-0.79%
PANews
2025/07/17 15:12
Thai listed company DV8 completes financing of approximately US$7.4 million
PANews reported on July 17 that DV8 , a Thai listed company, announced the completion of its first round of financing, with a total fundraising of 241 million baht (about
PANews
2025/07/17 15:11
PeckShield: Infini attackers have transferred 4,770 ETH to two addresses
PANews reported on July 17 that according to PeckShieldAlert, the Infini attacker has transferred 4,770 ETH (about 16 million US dollars) to two addresses. Among them, the address 0x7142…fa41 laundered
ETH
$3,760.27
-1.29%
PANews
2025/07/17 14:49
How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025
Cryptos come and go, but every now and then, one catches attention for actually solving problems people face every day. SpacePay, a London-based fintech startup, lets businesses accept crypto payments through their existing card machines without buying new equipment. The project has pulled in over $1.1 million during its presale, with $SPY tokens selling for.. The post How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
NOW
$0.00769
+7.70%
GO
$0.00127
-8.63%
PEOPLE
$0.01972
-1.64%
99Bitcoins
2025/07/17 14:42
Global crypto financing exceeded US$10 billion in Q2 this year, reaching a three-year high
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CryptoRank, the total financing of the crypto industry in the second quarter of 2025 exceeded US$10 billion, a three-year high. The new
SECOND
$0.0000136
-41.37%
PANews
2025/07/17 14:26
UK officer stole 50 Bitcoin during Silk Road 2.0 investigation
The UK has jailed a former National Crime Agency officer who stole and spent Bitcoin seized from Silk Road 2.0 co-founder Thomas White.
WHITE
$0.0004558
-3.24%
PANews
2025/07/17 14:24
