2025-08-01 Friday

Trump-Linked World Liberty Tokens Set to Trade, May Inflate President’s Digital Asset Wealth

World Liberty Financial’s crypto token, WLFI, is set to become tradable following a landslide community vote that could significantly boost President Donald Trump’s crypto fortune. On Wednesday, token holders overwhelmingly approved a proposal to unlock WLFI for trading, with 99.94% voting in favor. The move marks a turning point for the Trump-linked project, which was launched last year as a decentralized finance platform offering both a governance token and a stablecoin. The proposal, first introduced on July 9, outlined plans to transition World Liberty from a closed ecosystem to one with broader market participation. 🚨 Big news from the WLFI community 🚨 The community has officially voted — and the results were overwhelming. ✅ $WLFI will be tradable 💪 The people have spoken Now it’s time to execute. Standby for the full launch plan — coming soon. 🦅 ☝️ — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) July 16, 2025 Trading Begins for Early World Liberty Financial Holders, Full Unlock Still Pending “This would mark a major milestone in the development of the World Liberty Financial ecosystem,” the team wrote. It added that this would open the door for wider community access and protocol development. WLFI tokens were initially sold in two tranches, priced at $0.015 and $0.05. However, buyers were not allowed to trade them at the time. Instead, they received voting rights on protocol decisions and access to Trump-related events. For instance, in May, top TRUMP memecoin holders were invited to a gala dinner with the president. Among the guests was Tron founder Justin Sun . With trading enabled, price discovery and speculation will now begin. Although only early investor tokens will be unlocked initially, a second vote will determine when the remaining supply of the 100b WLFI tokens can be released. Trump’s Inner Circle Anchors World Liberty’s Leadership and Ownership The team noted that founder, advisor and team allocations will follow a longer vesting schedule. This is meant to signal long-term alignment with the project’s success. Meanwhile, Trump’s three sons serve as official advisors to World Liberty. They are joined by real estate executive and longtime Trump ally Steve Witkoff, who now serves as the US special envoy to the Middle East. Additionally, Witkoff’s sons, Zach and Alex, are co-founders of the project. A company linked to Trump, DT Marks DEFI LLC, is expected to receive 22.5b WLFI tokens. Additionally, Trump personally held 15.75b WLFI as of the end of last year. According to Bloomberg, the Trump family has earned roughly $390m from WLFI sales, contributing to a total $620m in crypto-linked wealth . Lawmakers Question Conflicts as Trump Crypto Profits Soar Democratic lawmakers have voiced concerns over Trump’s growing involvement in crypto. This includes his ventures in Bitcoin mining and stablecoin development. As a result, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Maxine Waters have called on the US SEC to investigate possible conflicts of interest. Meanwhile, the White House has stated that Trump’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children and has denied any conflict of interest. However, the terms of this trust have not been disclosed. Importantly, Trump remains the sole beneficiary. This means he could access proceeds from crypto ventures at any time or once he leaves office. Despite the controversy, supporters see WLFI’s trading debut as a financial opportunity and a show of political loyalty. “We invested to get rich,” one holder posted on the project website. Another simply wrote, “To make America great again.” Most token holders remain anonymous, shielded behind crypto wallet addresses.
CryptoNews2025/07/17 11:48
More than 15,500 ETH transferred to OKEX, worth more than $51.94 million

More than 15,500 ETH transferred to OKEX, worth more than $51.94 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert, 15,579 ETH (approximately US$51,942,725) was transferred from an unknown wallet to the OKEX exchange.
PANews2025/07/17 11:21
Crypto bills move forward after nine-hour stalemate on House floor

Crypto bills move forward after nine-hour stalemate on House floor

The US House has moved forward three crypto bills after a record-long procedural vote saw a group of Republicans hold out to ensure language banning CBDCs.
PANews2025/07/17 11:16
The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced key encryption legislation to a final vote

The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced key encryption legislation to a final vote

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , after nearly 10 hours of marathon voting, the U.S. House of Representatives has pushed key crypto legislation into the final
PANews2025/07/17 11:09
Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive
PANews2025/07/17 11:05
Trump announces more than $90 billion investment to make Pennsylvania an AI hub

Trump announces more than $90 billion investment to make Pennsylvania an AI hub

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Verge , former US President Trump announced at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit that the total investment from private enterprises
PANews2025/07/17 10:54
ChatGPT for Mac launches recording mode for Plus users

ChatGPT for Mac launches recording mode for Plus users

PANews reported on July 17 that OpenAI has launched Record Mode in its ChatGPT app for macOS to Plus subscribers. This feature allows users to record system audio during meetings
PANews2025/07/17 10:50
Security agency: Potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC detected, with a loss of approximately $13,000

Security agency: Potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC detected, with a loss of approximately $13,000

PANews reported on July 17 that blockchain security agency SlowMist issued an alert stating that MistEye detected potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC, with the amount of losses
PANews2025/07/17 10:31
The U.S. House of Representatives vote on cryptocurrency legislation is still ongoing, with the current result being 217 to 212

The U.S. House of Representatives vote on cryptocurrency legislation is still ongoing, with the current result being 217 to 212

PANews reported on July 17, market news: The U.S. House of Representatives has enough votes to advance cryptocurrency legislation, and voting is still in progress. According to Eleanor Terrett, Congressman
PANews2025/07/17 10:27
U.S. House Speaker Johnson: Republicans agree to promote cryptocurrency legislation

U.S. House Speaker Johnson: Republicans agree to promote cryptocurrency legislation

PANews reported on July 17 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson: The Republican Party agreed to promote cryptocurrency legislation.
PANews2025/07/17 10:15

