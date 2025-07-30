2025-08-01 Friday

Resolv: Increased allocation of Season 2 airdrop to 5% of total token supply

PANews reported on July 30th that the DeFi protocol Resolv announced it has increased its airdrop allocation for Season 2 of its points program participants from 4% to 5% of
PANews2025/07/30 23:52
An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC.

According to PANews on July 30th, on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale who amassed 3,962.6 BTC at $0.375 in January 2011 14 and a half years ago
PANews2025/07/30 23:47
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$268 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 30th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $268 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.7132 million
PANews2025/07/30 23:30
Ethereum’s tenth year ushers in new prediction market plays

Ten years after it started, Ethereum is powering new ideas like DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs—and now it’s changing how prediction markets work. Last month, platforms like Polymarket handled over $1.16 billion in bets, showing how popular on-chain betting has become.…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 23:17
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 53,345 ETH.

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 30, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC (worth $136.58 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
PANews2025/07/30 23:13
Can RADIX crypto survive its founder? Price falls 40% in 24 hours

Radix cripto is mourning its founder at a critical time for the project.
Crypto.news2025/07/30 23:01
US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's
PANews2025/07/30 22:52
BlackRock ETHA has increased its holdings by 1.25 million ETH this month, bringing its total holdings to over 3 million.

According to PANews on July 30, according to Lookonchain monitoring, BlackRock ETHA has accumulated 1.25 million ETH since July 1, worth approximately US$4.73 billion. Its total holdings have now exceeded
PANews2025/07/30 22:46
New Channel for On-chain Income: How Can XRP Users Hedge Risks Through DOT Miners?

CryptoNews2025/07/30 22:45
@crypto account on Telegram received a $25 million acquisition offer, and the price soared 70 times in two years

According to CoinDesk, a Telegram user who purchased the @crypto username for $350,000 in 2023 has now received a $25 million offer to acquire the account, highlighting the surge in
PANews2025/07/30 22:23

