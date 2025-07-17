MEXC Exchange
Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun plans to sell another 75,000 shares of the company's stock
PANews reported on July 17 that the 144 document disclosed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun plans to sell another 75,000 shares of
PANews
2025/07/17 09:20
EU anti-money laundering agency warns cryptocurrency companies will face stricter regulation
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, the European Anti-Money Laundering Agency (AMLA) recently warned cryptocurrency exchanges and service providers that they will face stricter compliance requirements starting
PANews
2025/07/17 09:03
White House: Trump will sign executive order at 4 p.m. Thursday
PANews reported on July 17 that the White House: US President Trump will sign an executive order at 4 pm on Thursday (Friday morning Beijing time).
PANews
2025/07/17 08:59
Fourth Paradigm plans to place 25.9 million shares to raise more than HK$1.3 billion for RWA, stablecoin and other fields
PANews reported on July 17 that the Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today (before the trading hours of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange)
PANews
2025/07/17 08:49
CME Group has made it clear that it will not launch memecoin derivatives and is considering 24/7 crypto trading
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , the world's largest derivatives exchange CME Group said that due to the lack of practical application scenarios, there is currently
PANews
2025/07/17 08:44
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec, Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol Orca is planning to launch its new Launchpad (token issuance platform) in late July
PANews
2025/07/17 08:39
Whales continue to increase their holdings of Ethereum by spending tens of millions of dollars
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , three Ethereum whales are actively buying ETH . Among them, whale " 0x52e " spent $15.79 million to buy
PANews
2025/07/17 08:36
James Wynn has closed his BTC long position of 40 times, making a profit of $368,100
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn ( @JamesWynnReal ) has closed his BTC 40x long position, making a profit of $368,100, and has
PANews
2025/07/17 08:25
World Liberty Fi spent tens of millions of dollars to buy 3007.4 Ethereum in the past 9 hours
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , World Liberty Fi spent $10 million USDC in the past 9 hours and purchased 3,007.4 Ethereum at a price
PANews
2025/07/17 08:04
As the Base ecosystem is being restructured, here are some potential targets worth investing in
On July 15, Coinbase Wallet officially announced that it would release a "major update" the next day. Previously, Base chain co-founder Jesse Pollak also spoke on the X platform, saying
PANews
2025/07/17 08:00
