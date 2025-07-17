2025-08-01 Friday

Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun plans to sell another 75,000 shares of the company's stock

Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun plans to sell another 75,000 shares of the company's stock

PANews reported on July 17 that the 144 document disclosed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun plans to sell another 75,000 shares of
PANews2025/07/17 09:20
EU anti-money laundering agency warns cryptocurrency companies will face stricter regulation

EU anti-money laundering agency warns cryptocurrency companies will face stricter regulation

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, the European Anti-Money Laundering Agency (AMLA) recently warned cryptocurrency exchanges and service providers that they will face stricter compliance requirements starting
PANews2025/07/17 09:03
White House: Trump will sign executive order at 4 p.m. Thursday

White House: Trump will sign executive order at 4 p.m. Thursday

PANews reported on July 17 that the White House: US President Trump will sign an executive order at 4 pm on Thursday (Friday morning Beijing time).
PANews2025/07/17 08:59
Fourth Paradigm plans to place 25.9 million shares to raise more than HK$1.3 billion for RWA, stablecoin and other fields

Fourth Paradigm plans to place 25.9 million shares to raise more than HK$1.3 billion for RWA, stablecoin and other fields

PANews reported on July 17 that the Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today (before the trading hours of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange)
PANews2025/07/17 08:49
CME Group has made it clear that it will not launch memecoin derivatives and is considering 24/7 crypto trading

CME Group has made it clear that it will not launch memecoin derivatives and is considering 24/7 crypto trading

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , the world's largest derivatives exchange CME Group said that due to the lack of practical application scenarios, there is currently
PANews2025/07/17 08:44
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec, Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol Orca is planning to launch its new Launchpad (token issuance platform) in late July
PANews2025/07/17 08:39
Whales continue to increase their holdings of Ethereum by spending tens of millions of dollars

Whales continue to increase their holdings of Ethereum by spending tens of millions of dollars

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , three Ethereum whales are actively buying ETH . Among them, whale " 0x52e " spent $15.79 million to buy
PANews2025/07/17 08:36
James Wynn has closed his BTC long position of 40 times, making a profit of $368,100

James Wynn has closed his BTC long position of 40 times, making a profit of $368,100

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn ( @JamesWynnReal ) has closed his BTC 40x long position, making a profit of $368,100, and has
PANews2025/07/17 08:25
World Liberty Fi spent tens of millions of dollars to buy 3007.4 Ethereum in the past 9 hours

World Liberty Fi spent tens of millions of dollars to buy 3007.4 Ethereum in the past 9 hours

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , World Liberty Fi spent $10 million USDC in the past 9 hours and purchased 3,007.4 Ethereum at a price
PANews2025/07/17 08:04
As the Base ecosystem is being restructured, here are some potential targets worth investing in

As the Base ecosystem is being restructured, here are some potential targets worth investing in

On July 15, Coinbase Wallet officially announced that it would release a "major update" the next day. Previously, Base chain co-founder Jesse Pollak also spoke on the X platform, saying
PANews2025/07/17 08:00

