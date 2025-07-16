2025-08-01 Friday

Talos doubles down on crypto’s data problem with Coin Metrics acquisition

The most trusted name in crypto data is joining forces with one of the most connected. With Coin Metrics under its wing, Talos appears to be making a strategic move to address crypto’s biggest institutional hurdle: unreliable, fragmented market intelligence.…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 02:51
Dow Jones up on bank earnings as Trump denies plans to fire Powell

Dow Jones traded higher as major banks posted strong earnings, while Trump walked back reports on Powell.
Crypto.news2025/07/17 01:35
Three US crypto bills clear procedural vote after initial failure

Though the House of Representatives will now be able to consider the three bills, Donald Trump was not able to have all Republicans fall in line to support the legislation.
PANews2025/07/17 01:34
Aethir and Credible launch first DePIN-powered crypto credit card

Aethir is launching a credit card for its GPU providers and token holders, in collaboration with Credible Finance.
Crypto.news2025/07/17 01:14
ETHRANSACTION offers cloud mining alternative to speculative crypto trading

As Bitcoin hits $120k, many traders face losses while ETHRANSACTION users earn steady passive income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/17 01:06
DFINITY’s ‘Caffeine’ wants to turn ideas into apps as easily as sending a text

DFINITY’s AI-driven Caffeine platform opens early access to a new paradigm: apps written by language, deployed on a sovereign network, and shaped by anyone with a thought to express. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on July 16,…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 00:46
Trump denies drafting letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Trump denied drafting a letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell. US President Trump recently said: "Fed Chairman Powell has been acting
PANews2025/07/17 00:00
Analysis: WLFI crypto portfolio now recovered, after losing $157 million in April

PANews reported on July 16 that according to the analysis of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, if the assets purchased by the Trump family crypto project WLFI were not sold as
PANews2025/07/16 23:58
BNB Chain targets speed limit with 150ms finality and 20K TPS ambitions

Liquidity follows speed, and BNB Chain is betting big. With a 2026 upgrade targeting stock exchange-level throughput and latency, the network could become the go-to venue for high-volume, institutional-grade DeFi. In a blog post dated July 16, BNB Chain outlined…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 23:54
The probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is close to 70%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Trump hinted that he would fire Fed Chairman Powell. CME's "Fed Watch" data showed that the probability of the Fed keeping
PANews2025/07/16 23:42

