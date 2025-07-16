MEXC Exchange
Talos doubles down on crypto’s data problem with Coin Metrics acquisition
The most trusted name in crypto data is joining forces with one of the most connected. With Coin Metrics under its wing, Talos appears to be making a strategic move to address crypto’s biggest institutional hurdle: unreliable, fragmented market intelligence.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 02:51
Dow Jones up on bank earnings as Trump denies plans to fire Powell
Dow Jones traded higher as major banks posted strong earnings, while Trump walked back reports on Powell.
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 01:35
Three US crypto bills clear procedural vote after initial failure
Though the House of Representatives will now be able to consider the three bills, Donald Trump was not able to have all Republicans fall in line to support the legislation.
PANews
2025/07/17 01:34
Aethir and Credible launch first DePIN-powered crypto credit card
Aethir is launching a credit card for its GPU providers and token holders, in collaboration with Credible Finance.
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 01:14
ETHRANSACTION offers cloud mining alternative to speculative crypto trading
As Bitcoin hits $120k, many traders face losses while ETHRANSACTION users earn steady passive income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 01:06
DFINITY’s ‘Caffeine’ wants to turn ideas into apps as easily as sending a text
DFINITY’s AI-driven Caffeine platform opens early access to a new paradigm: apps written by language, deployed on a sovereign network, and shaped by anyone with a thought to express. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on July 16,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 00:46
Trump denies drafting letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Trump denied drafting a letter to fire Fed Chairman Powell. US President Trump recently said: "Fed Chairman Powell has been acting
PANews
2025/07/17 00:00
Analysis: WLFI crypto portfolio now recovered, after losing $157 million in April
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the analysis of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, if the assets purchased by the Trump family crypto project WLFI were not sold as
PANews
2025/07/16 23:58
BNB Chain targets speed limit with 150ms finality and 20K TPS ambitions
Liquidity follows speed, and BNB Chain is betting big. With a 2026 upgrade targeting stock exchange-level throughput and latency, the network could become the go-to venue for high-volume, institutional-grade DeFi. In a blog post dated July 16, BNB Chain outlined…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 23:54
The probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is close to 70%
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Trump hinted that he would fire Fed Chairman Powell. CME's "Fed Watch" data showed that the probability of the Fed keeping
PANews
2025/07/16 23:42
