MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Publicly traded Windtree signs $60 million securities purchase agreement to launch BNB treasury strategy
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Business Insider, Windtree (WINT), a US-listed company, announced that it has signed a $60 million securities purchase agreement with Build and Build
BNB
$800.6
+0.79%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 22:25
Here’s how North Korean hackers are still getting paid in crypto despite sanctions
TRM Labs says North Korean IT workers have laundered millions in USDC and USDT while secretly working for blockchain startups. North Korea continues to rely on crypto to quietly fund its weapons programs and the U.S. government is stepping up…
HERE
$0.00042
+17.97%
FUND
$0.02798
+3.62%
U
$0.01088
-3.28%
PAID
$0.0185
-7.03%
USDC
$1
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:25
Midas taps Etherlink to Redefine tokenized yield infrastructure
As the race for scalable, compliant tokenization heats up, Midas is betting big on Etherlink’s sub-500ms finality. The latest additions, mMEV and mRe7YIELD, could redefine how institutions access structured yield without intermediaries. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:23
BNB Chain plans to upgrade this year to increase the block gas limit to 1G and increase throughput 10 times
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced the upcoming upgrade, which will increase the block gas limit to 1G in the second half of
BNB
$800.6
+0.79%
SECOND
$0.0000136
-41.37%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 22:17
Goldman Sachs CEO: Tokenization will bring some opportunities, especially in financing
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of Goldman Sachs said that tokenization will bring some opportunities, especially in financing.
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 22:13
Bitlayer launches Bitcoin cross-chain bridge BitVM on mainnet
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitlayer, a Bitcoin DeFi infrastructure invested by traditional asset management giant Franklin Templeton, announced the launch of the smart contract cross-chain
CROSS
$0.31518
+1.62%
DEFI
$0.002019
-3.58%
SMART
$0.00426
+1.04%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 22:09
EU Sanctions crypto entities for election interference, disinformation
The EU has sanctioned multiple entities for using cryptocurrencies to evade restrictions, channel funds, and propagate pro‑Russian disinformation and election interference.
PRO
$0.8035
-2.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 22:08
Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested strong earnings results from major banks and the latest producer price index data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 140 points and 0.16% respectively, while Nasdaq…
MAJOR
$0.16314
-0.21%
U
$0.01088
-3.28%
INDEX
$1.353
+1.88%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 22:07
Tether Treasury mints 2 billion USDT on Ethereum
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has just minted a total of 2 billion USDT in two batches on the Ethereum chain.
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:52
China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) issued an announcement that Future Marvel Limited, a subsidiary of the group, has successfully completed the
FUTURE
$0.11692
-2.18%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 21:40
Trending News
More
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates