Morgan Stanley executives: Stablecoins are being actively discussed for their application scenarios

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer said that the application scenarios of stablecoins are being actively discussed.
PANews2025/07/16 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 75.53 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings reached 370

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced an increase of 75.53 BTC, with an average purchase price of 1,142,038.26 Swedish kronor.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,538.26-0.21%
PANews2025/07/16 21:37
Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, a batch of Trump memecoins that will be unlocked this week will not only test the real demand of the cryptocurrency
Notcoin
NOT$0.002112+7.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.13-2.32%
PANews2025/07/16 21:36
Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BTCS Inc (BTCS), the US Ethereum strategic reserve company, has been officially included in the Russell Microcap Index.
Capverse
CAP$0.0787-2.50%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.001136+1.06%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.352+1.80%
PANews2025/07/16 21:30
Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen rapid growth in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing all other ETF classes.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000136-41.37%
Crypto.news2025/07/16 21:18
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

PANews reported on July 16 that Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec revealed on the X platform that Solana's liquidity protocol Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August.
Orca
ORCA$2.297-3.64%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
PANews2025/07/16 21:17
Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, the enterprise-level liquidity staking platform Liquid Collective launched the Solana-based, institution-centric liquidity staking token Liquid Staked SOL (LsSOL), which aims
Solana
SOL$176.2-2.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01662+1.52%
PANews2025/07/16 21:14
Strategy plans to announce second quarter earnings on July 31

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Businesswire, Strategy announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results report after the close of the U.S. financial
U Coin
U$0.01088-3.28%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000136-41.37%
PANews2025/07/16 21:12
SRM Entertainment, a US-listed company, officially changed its name to Tron Inc. and its stock code was changed to TRON

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, the US-listed company SRM Entertainment officially changed its name to Tron Inc, and will also change its stock code from "SRM"
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239456-1.23%
Serum
SRM$0.01417+0.85%
PANews2025/07/16 21:10
Trump Media & Technology Group applies for AI-related trademarks

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, Trump Media Technology Group applied for trademarks related to artificial intelligence. Trump Media Technology Group, which owns the social media platform
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297-1.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.13-2.32%
PANews2025/07/16 21:01

