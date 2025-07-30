2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Polygon Labs: The blockchain explorer is updating data, and the chain itself is not down.

Polygon Labs: The blockchain explorer is updating data, and the chain itself is not down.

According to PANews on July 30, Polygon Labs staff stated in a Discord thread that Polygonscan is updating data, and the chain itself is not down; only some RPC service
Notcoin
NOT$0.002117+8.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 22:20
Revolutionizing Crypto Mining: XRP Mining Empowers Global Users with Smartphone-Based Cloud Mining

Revolutionizing Crypto Mining: XRP Mining Empowers Global Users with Smartphone-Based Cloud Mining

XRP Mining has launched an innovative cloud mining app that redefines how everyday users engage with cryptocurrency. Designed for simplicity, security, and accessibility, the platform eliminates the high technical and financial barriers that once limited mining to tech-savvy or affluent individuals. Now, anyone with a smartphone can tap into the power of crypto mining – no hardware, no complexity, just passive income at your fingertips. As digital finance transforms economies worldwide, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin , Ethereum , Dogecoin , and XRP have become household names. However, crypto mining remains out of reach for most people, often requiring costly ASIC hardware, high electricity consumption, and technical expertise. XRP Mining is changing that. By eliminating the need for expensive equipment or advanced skills, it opens the door for anyone to participate in crypto mining—securely, affordably, and effortlessly. What Makes XRP Mining Stand Out in the Cloud Mining Industry? Cloud mining is already a game-changer, offering users the ability to rent mining power from professional data centers instead of maintaining their own expensive hardware. But XRP Mining takes it a step further, delivering this experience through an intuitive, mobile-first platform that anyone can use, no technical background required. With the XRP Mining app, users can begin earning cryptocurrency within minutes of signing up. No complex setups. No overheating GPUs. No maintenance headaches. All mining operations are handled by high-performance, renewable-energy-powered data centers—ensuring your earnings are not only seamless but also sustainable. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining XRP Mining is redefining the future of crypto mining with its fully cloud-based platform engineered for sustainability, simplicity, and scale. Powered by renewable energy, the platform enables users to passively earn from the most profitable cryptocurrencies without any hardware, technical setup, or manual oversight. Key Features: 100% Automated Cloud Mining: Activate a contract, and the system does the rest – no configuration or technical expertise needed. Multi-Crypto Earnings: Receive payouts in a wide range of top cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure: All mining operations run on clean, renewable energy, minimizing environmental impact while maximizing efficiency. Bank-Grade Security: Enterprise-level protection through integrations with McAfee® and Cloudflare®, safeguarding user accounts and data. Global Availability : Accessible in 150+ countries, backed by 24/7 multilingual support, ensuring a seamless experience for users worldwide. Getting Started with XRP Mining 1. Easy Registration Sign-up takes under 60 seconds. Visit https://xrpmining.com , register with your email, and immediately receive a $15 sign-up bonus. Daily login rewards of $0.60 are also available – no deposit required to test the platform. 2. Choose a Contract Explore a wide range of mining contracts priced in USD. Our system automatically converts funds into crypto using real-time rates. Select the plan that fits your budget and investment horizon – whether you’re starting small or going big. 3. Collect Daily Profits Mining begins instantly once your contract is activated. Your earnings are deposited into your wallet dashboard daily. When your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw in your preferred cryptocurrency or reinvest to boost your long-term returns. Crypto-to-USD Conversion for Stability All contracts are priced in USD. When you deposit crypto – including BTC , ETH , XRP , USDT (ERC20/TRC20) , DOGE , LTC , BCH , SOL – it’s instantly converted to USD to lock in your investment value. Withdrawals are converted back into your chosen crypto, reducing the risk of market volatility. Why Millions Trust XRP Mining In uncertain times, reliable income sources matter more than ever. That’s why XRP Mining stands out. Its platform combines strong security, a proven business model, and environmental responsibility. XRP Mining makes earning digital assets simple, secure, and accessible. Anyone, anywhere, can start building passive income without technical headaches or large investments. Ready to Start Mining XRP with Your Phone? The prime opportunity to enter the crypto mining space has arrived! Regardless of whether you’re looking to add extra income, diversify your portfolio, or simply join the digital economy, XRP Mining gives you everything needed to succeed! Join millions already benefiting from this secure, innovative, and eco-friendly platform. Your future in crypto starts today.
RWAX
APP$0.003867-2.05%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.333-2.34%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08825-0.12%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1753-2.55%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21455-3.72%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/30 22:02
Trump signs landmark crypto bills into law, setting new rules for digital currency

Trump signs landmark crypto bills into law, setting new rules for digital currency

President Trump has signed the GENIUS Act and two other major crypto bills into law, marking a turning point for U.S. digital asset regulation. #partnercontent
Major
MAJOR$0.16316-0.20%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04057-3.72%
U Coin
U$0.01089-3.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.135-2.26%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 22:00
Polygon network suspected to be down

Polygon network suspected to be down

PANews reported on July 30th that according to blockchain browser data, the Polygon network appears to be down, with its latest block produced one hour ago.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1817-10.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:57
[LIVE] Ten Years of Ethereum: From Smart Contracts to a Global Financial Layer

[LIVE] Ten Years of Ethereum: From Smart Contracts to a Global Financial Layer

Ethereum marks a historic milestone this week: its 10-year anniversary. Since its genesis block in July 2015, Ethereum has evolved from a novel smart contract platform into the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, DAOs, and a new generation of internet infrastructure. Over the past decade, it has redefined how value moves online—supporting permissionless innovation, open finance, and a global developer community pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on-chain. As Ethereum enters its second decade, the conversation is no longer just about technology—it’s about economic infrastructure, cultural shifts, and resilience. From proof-of-work to proof-of-stake , from early ICO mania to scalable Layer 2s, Ethereum’s journey has been anything but linear, yet its impact has been undeniable. Ten Years: Hackerspace to Infrastructure Developer Lefteris Karapetsas reflects on Ethereum’s 10-year anniversary with a powerful throwback to July 30, 2015—when a small team of hackers in Berlin launched what would become one of the most transformative technologies of the decade. As he looks ahead to the next 10, 25, and even 100 years, he challenges the next generation to shape Ethereum’s future: “What will you build?” It was this day 10 years ago, 30th of July 2015, that we changed the world forever. We were a small team of hackers in an office in Kreuzberg in Berlin and we had just launched the @ethereum network. The rest is history. Looking back at the last 10 years, I am excited about… pic.twitter.com/bXHJEgmi2u — Lefteris Karapetsas (@LefterisJP) July 30, 2025 Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) celebrates Ethereum’s 10th birthday with a nostalgic nod to the early days, sharing throwback photos from a decade ago. His post captures the unwavering dedication of early contributors who’ve been “all in” since the network’s launch in 2015. Happy 10th birthday @ethereum Here’s pics from 10 years ago. Been all in since the beginning and have no plans to leave anytime soon. $ETH https://t.co/2WvqrOolDs pic.twitter.com/e8aCVCBZRv — Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) July 30, 2025 CryptoNews will be covering the official “Ten Years of Ethereum” livestream—an event that reflects on Ethereum’s past and looks boldly toward its future. The lineup features Ethereum’s creator Vitalik Buterin, Tim Beiko, Joseph Lubin, and Ethereum Foundation executive directors Tomasz Stańczak and Hsiao-wei Wang. Tune in and join the global Ethereum community as we reflect, celebrate, and chart the next ten years of decentralized innovation.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.017941-1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019896-9.09%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1817-10.22%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11693-2.17%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/30 21:45
Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

PANews reported on July 30th that Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by the API issue, according to market sources. Previously, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that an
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:43
Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens

Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced that its board of directors has
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.81-0.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:41
Japan’s crypto tax overhaul: What investors should know in 2025

Japan’s crypto tax overhaul: What investors should know in 2025

Japan is proposing a major reform in its tax regime for crypto assets. If passed, these changes will make digital asset investing simpler for crypto investors.
Major
MAJOR$0.16316-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:36
Canaan Inc. announces adoption of cryptocurrency holding policy and strategic holding of Bitcoin

Canaan Inc. announces adoption of cryptocurrency holding policy and strategic holding of Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 30 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed Canaan Inc. announced the adoption of a cryptocurrency holding policy, establishing a clear and standardized framework for the acquisition,
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03921+1.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:35
USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network

According to PANews on July 30, Whale Alert monitoring shows that in the past 20 minutes, USDC Treasury minted a total of 750 million USDC in three batches on the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:31

Trending News

More

LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates