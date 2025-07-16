MEXC Exchange
Strategy executives: Even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, there is still enough collateral to cover all liabilities
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Bitcoin News, Strategy's Bitcoin strategy manager Chaitanya Jain said that even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, "Strategy will still
PANews
2025/07/16 19:37
EU Sanctions A7 Crypto Network Linked to Russian Election Interference
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt, the EU has sanctioned key actors who used cryptocurrencies to interfere in elections and circumvent sanctions, including the pro-Kremlin Simeon Boikov
PANews
2025/07/16 19:30
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Paidun monitoring, the development team of the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$3.15 million) to the address EF2 (0xc061...0B6d).
PANews
2025/07/16 18:47
Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million.
PANews
2025/07/16 18:24
DEA, FBI Seize $10 Million in Cryptocurrency Linked to Sinaloa Drug Cartel
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized
PANews
2025/07/16 18:17
DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency
US authorities confiscated massive drug quantities and dismantled meth labs nationwide while pursuing crypto-linked cartel operatives.
PANews
2025/07/16 18:11
Eclipse Foundation to airdrop 100 million ES tokens to early adopters
PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, a spokesperson for the Eclipse Foundation said that it has launched its native ES token and will airdrop it to
PANews
2025/07/16 18:09
Matrixport’s Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association
PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Matrixport's digital asset platform Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association (SBMA).
PANews
2025/07/16 18:01
Peter Thiel-backed entity acquires 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion
PANews reported on July 16 that according to a document disclosed by The Block, entities associated with Peter Thiel have acquired 9.1% of the shares of Ethereum reserve company BitMine
PANews
2025/07/16 17:50
PayPal launches PYUSD rewards program and expands into Arbitrum
PayPal’s Paxos-powered stablecoin, PYUSD is offering rewards for holders who hold at least 1 PYUSD in their Cryptocurrencies Hub. The stablecoin has also launched on the Arbitrum chain. According to the latest update on the payment firm’s cryptocurrency terms and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 17:48
