MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A certain address spent $818,000 to buy ANI in nearly half an hour, and has now made a profit of $194,000
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 5nESb...zRg4s spent $818,000 to buy 20.34 million ANI in the past half hour, with
NOW
$0.00764
+7.75%
ANI
$0.03411
-30.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:44
Arizona, Texas, Utah are leading in US crypto policy: Chainlink
At least 50% of US states have strong congressional representative support on blockchain policy, while 36% have an active pro-crypto task force.
PRO
$0.8035
-2.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:39
Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain
PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, Ripple has reached a cooperation with the UAE company Ctrl Alt to use XRP Ledger to provide tokenization services for Dubai
XRP
$3.0775
-1.52%
ALT
$0.002932
-2.55%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:25
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 325 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,600 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has increased its holdings by 325 bitcoins and
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:09
Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) subsidiary applies for upgraded license to provide virtual asset trading and other services
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, Jie Li Trading (08017.HK) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary TradeGo Markets Limited has decided to submit an application to
VIRTUAL
$1.3067
-3.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:08
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission extends the time for visiting professionals to provide virtual asset services to 45 days
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 15, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a circular on optimization measures to facilitate visiting professionals
VIRTUAL
$1.3067
-3.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:07
CLARITY Act isn’t perfect, but it’s the bill US Congress must pass this summer
The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act isn't perfect, but Congress should pass it this summer to establish the US as the global leader in digital asset regulation.
ACT
$0.04057
-3.72%
T
$0.01761
+1.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:07
DeFi directly connects to TG's one billion users. Can TAC revitalize the TON ecosystem whose TVL has been "knee-cut"?
The TON Application Chain (TAC) officially launched its mainnet on Tuesday, a move aimed at enabling Ethereum-compatible decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to run within Telegram’s massive user ecosystem. According to
TON
$3.599
+5.08%
MOVE
$0.1363
-2.08%
TAC
$0.010078
+17.67%
RUN
$0.0000024
+4.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 17:00
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.4886 million
PANews reported on July 16 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.3067
-3.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 16:52
LD Capital founder: I will take a short break in the short term before taking action, and the long-term bull market trend of the crypto market remains unchanged
PANews reported on July 16 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua said that due to the impact of CPI data, the expected interest rate cut has been postponed, the US
LIHUA
$0.0000001275
--%
BULL
$0.003937
-3.92%
Share
PANews
2025/07/16 16:50
Trending News
More
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates