U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Ninth Straight Day of Inflows, $403M Added

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their winning streak to nine consecutive days on Tuesday, attracting a total of $403 million in net inflows, according to data from SoSoValue . Key Takeaways: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs extended their inflow streak to nine days, adding $403 million on Tuesday. Despite gains, outflows hit Grayscale’s GBTC, Fidelity’s FBTC, and Ark & 21Shares’ ARKB. Ethereum spot ETFs also recorded eight straight days of inflows, adding $192 million. Leading the charge was BlackRock’s IBIT, which alone saw $416.35 million in new money, followed by VanEck’s HODL with $19 million. Other funds such as Grayscale’s Mini Bitcoin Trust and Bitwise’s BITB also reported positive inflows for the day. Notable Outflows Hit Grayscale, Fidelity, and Ark Bitcoin Funds However, the gains were partially offset by outflows from three funds: Grayscale’s GBTC lost $41.22 million, Fidelity’s FBTC saw $23 million exit, and Ark & 21Shares’ ARKB dropped by $6.21 million. Spot bitcoin ETFs have now amassed a cumulative total of $53.07 billion in net inflows, with $4.4 billion added over the past nine trading days alone. The surge builds on a strong run that began in April, during which these funds have drawn nearly $17 billion. Ethereum spot ETFs have followed suit, marking their eighth straight day of net inflows, with $192.33 million added on Tuesday. Bitcoin currently trades at $117,373, holding steady near a key support level despite pulling back from a recent all-time high of $123,000 set earlier this week. “Bitcoin has been able to maintain a solid position at around $118K after core CPI data was lower than expected, prompting speculation that the Fed will be more likely to cut interest rates in September, potentially leading to a surge of demand for bitcoin,” said Nick Ruck, director of LVRG Research. #BTC we’re back at $116K as planned. CPI drops in an hour. IMO we’ll either see a quick liquidity grab below or hold this level and push higher. pic.twitter.com/lSkgGcB2au — Mind Over Market | by Llamito🎩 (@LlamitoCharts) July 15, 2025 Last week, US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $1 billion in inflows for two straight days. On Friday, 11 spot Bitcoin ETF products reported combined inflows totaling $1.03 billion, following $1.17 billion the previous day. Recently, BlackRock reported earning more revenue from IBIT than from its flagship iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. 95% Approval Chance for Spot Solana, XRP ETFS As reported, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analysts have assigned a 95% chance that the SEC will approve spot ETFs for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin this year, raising their previous odds from 90% amid growing optimism for institutional crypto products. They also expect a crypto index ETF tracking multiple assets could gain approval as early as this week, signaling broader access to altcoins for traditional investors. Beyond ETFs, institutional Bitcoin demand is spreading into corporate treasuries. Japan’s Metaplanet recently bought $93 million worth of BTC , becoming the fifth-largest corporate holder with a stack exceeding 16,300 BTC. France’s The Blockchain Group and the UK’s Smarter Web Company also made new BTC treasury allocations this week, purchasing $12.5 million and $24.3 million worth of Bitcoin respectively.
Bitcoin faces possible short-term pullback as miners take profit, but long-term uptrend still intact

Bitcoin has retraced slightly after hitting a new all-time high near $123,000 as miners appear to be locking in profits. Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped roughly 5% from its most recent peak and is trading at about $117,538 as of press…
PUMP token jumps nearly 20% as issuer offers buyback mechanism

The native token of Solana-based meme coin platform Pump.fun surged nearly 20% on July 16, briefly reaching a new all-time high following the launch of a large-scale buyback campaign. After reaching a high of $0.00681, PUMP is trading at about…
Trend Research has transferred more than 27,000 ETH to exchanges in 12 hours

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Aunt Ai , Trend Research, an affiliate of Lede Capital, has transferred a total of 27,454.4 ETH to the exchange in the
Michigan town puts pre-emptive curbs on crypto ATMs

The town of Grosse Pointe Farms has no crypto ATMs, but has regulated them anyway, requiring registration, warnings and limits on kiosks.
Cantor Fitzgerald to Finalize $4B Bitcoin Acquisition Deal With Blockstream Founder: Report

Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald and Blockstream Capital founder Adam Back are reportedly working on a SPAC merger valued at approximately $4 billion. Brandon Lutnick, the Chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, is in “late-stage talks” with Back on a direct Bitcoin transfer deal, exceeding $3 billion, sources told the Financial Times . Cantor Equity Partners 1, a special-purpose acquisition company, would issue new shares to Back in exchange for 30,000 Bitcoin. Further, the company seeks to raise $800 million in outside capital for additional Bitcoin purchases, the report said. Following the completion of the transaction, the vehicle will be renamed BSTR Holdings. Cantor Equity Partners 1 launched in January with $200 million from its IPO to target crypto investments. JUST IN: Cantor Fitzgerald is nearing a $4B SPAC deal with @adam3us & @Blockstream to acquire 30,000+ BTC. ➤ #Bitcoin contributed for equity ➤ Up to $800M in additional capital raised ➤ Mirrors $3.6B SoftBank–Tether venture Another major move in the rise of corporate… pic.twitter.com/pzfiEgHhdg — Bitcoin For Corporations (@BitcoinForCorps) July 15, 2025 Cantor’s Growing Institutional Interest in Bitcoin The deal, if completed, would mirror a $3.6 billion Bitcoin acquisition in April , directed by Lutnick that involves Soft Bank and Tether. Brandon Lutnick took over as chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald early this year, after his father, Howard Lutnick, joined the Trump administration as commerce secretary. Cantor’s combined SPAC, BSTR Holdings and Twenty One Capital, could accumulate nearly $10 billion in Bitcoin this year. Additionally, in the Cantor-Blockstream deal, the investment banking giant would partner with one of the crypto industry’s earliest supporters – Adam Back. Back, who has long championed institutional adoption as a path to “hyperbitcoinization,” has personally funded several Bitcoin-focused companies. In June, he funded a $15 million convertible bond for Swedish health technology and bitcoin treasury company H100 Group, which has plans to stockpile Bitcoin . Crypto Investors Turn to SPAC or Reverse Mergers Several crypto investors are turning to SPACs to publicly list their crypto ventures. Recently, Trump’s crypto adviser, David Bailey-led Nakamoto Holdings announced that it had raised $51.5 million for its own Bitcoin treasury firm, which it plans to take public via merger with KindlyMD. Last month, Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company will go public through a SPAC with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. If completed, the Cantor SPAC deal would become the latest in a series of high-profile deals to buy Bitcoin.
Whale 8a5nSU sold $PUMP and made a profit of $3.416 million

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Lookonchain , whale 8a5nSU invested a total of $ 5 million USDC through 5 wallets to participate in the $PUMP public sale
Trump personally appointed Powell 7 years ago, but now he is trying his best to force him to resign

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Can “renovation” also remove the Chairman of the Federal Reserve? Trump began to "bombard" Powell during the election, and now he is using the
OpenAI: ChatGPT users are experiencing increased error rates, and the company team is working to implement mitigation measures

PANews reported on July 16, market news: OpenAI said that it has discovered that ChatGPT users are experiencing increased error rates, and the company team is working hard to implement
The jury of Tornado Cash co-founded Storm is composed of 7 women and 5 men, half of whom are under the age of 31.

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the first day of the trial of Tornado Cash co-founder Storm has ended. The jury consists of 7 women and
