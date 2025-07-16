MEXC Exchange
Shanghai adds 5 registered generative artificial intelligence services
PANews reported on July 16 that as of July 14, Shanghai had added 5 generative AI services that had completed registration, and a total of 100 generative AI services had
PANews
2025/07/16 12:16
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
US President Donald Trump steps in to revive momentum for crypto legislation in the US House of Representatives. On Wednesday, Trump announced that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS ACT bill.
Fxstreet
2025/07/16 12:13
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 16, 2025 – Bitcoin Rally Eases, Ethereum Holds Above $3,100 on Institutional Demand
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 3%. Bitcoin is up 0.2% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just below $117,400, after touching $123,100 earlier this week. Meanwhile Ethereum is up 5.8%, holding strong above $3,100 on institutional inflows. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/16 12:10
Trump personally supervises the battle, and "Crypto Week" is unexpectedly cold
Author: BitpushNews "Crypto Week", which was seen as the "highlight moment" of the cryptocurrency industry in Washington, suffered a setback on Tuesday, when three cryptocurrency regulatory bills pushed by Trump
PANews
2025/07/16 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs received $403 million in inflows yesterday, marking the ninth consecutive day of net inflows
PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $403 million on July 15 (EST), of which BlackRock's IBIT had a
PANews
2025/07/16 11:56
Ethereum spot ETF received $192 million in inflows yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflows
PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 15, US Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of $192 million, recording net inflows for
PANews
2025/07/16 11:54
Hong Kong-listed company Jiufang Zhitou plans to raise HK$746 million through rights issue to invest in stablecoin operators
PANews reported on July 16 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Jiufang Investment announced that it plans to allot up to 20
PANews
2025/07/16 11:51
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: China's AI models are "world-class" and China's open source AI is a catalyst for global progress
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun said: Artificial intelligence helps Chinese platforms such as Tencent Holdings. Models like DeepSeek, Alibaba and Tencent are
PANews
2025/07/16 11:40
The crypto market rose across the board, with ETH leading the gains by nearly 5%, and BTC falling back to $117,000
PANews reported on July 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors of the crypto market rebounded today, with ETH rising 4.89% to $3,100, leading the mainstream currencies; BTC fell
PANews
2025/07/16 11:06
Fantasy.top, the ecological "flag bearer", has left. What happened to Blast?
By KarenZ, Foresight News In the early morning of July 15th, Beijing time, the Blast ecosystem decentralized card game Fantasy.top announced that it will migrate to the Base ecosystem and
PANews
2025/07/16 11:00
