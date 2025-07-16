MEXC Exchange
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
According to PANews on July 16, the intraday trends of Hong Kong-listed stablecoin concept stocks were differentiated, with Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) rising more than 7.5%, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) rising more
PANews
2025/07/16 10:28
Uniswap President and COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PANews reported on July 16 that Mary-Catherine Lader said she will start a new career chapter after serving as Uniswap president and COO for four years. She said that since
PANews
2025/07/16 10:19
HashKey Chain mainnet launches Paimon SpaceX tokenized special purpose fund
HashKey Chain announced that it has successfully deployed $SPCX (Paimon SpaceX SPV Token), a tokenized special purpose fund share of SpaceX, a US space exploration technology company, on its mainnet.
PANews
2025/07/16 10:18
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Sina Finance, Pandu Co., Ltd. announced that its Pandu Bitcoin ETF ( 02818.HK ) will be officially listed on the Hong Kong
PANews
2025/07/16 10:16
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest SEC disclosure documents, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, through his related entities, holds a total of 5,094,000 common shares of BitMine
PANews
2025/07/16 10:12
House GOP plans quick re-vote on crypto bills amid CBDC dispute
House Speaker Mike Johnson says he’ll look to move forward with three crypto bills on Wednesday after some Republican lawmakers pulled support over wanting a CBDC ban.
PANews
2025/07/16 10:08
SharpLink raised approximately $413 million in net proceeds between July 7 and 11, of which approximately $156 million has been invested in ETH
PANews reported on July 16 that SharpLink has become the largest Ethereum ( ETH ) holder among enterprises. The company raised approximately $ 413 million in net proceeds through the
PANews
2025/07/16 10:02
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
PANews reported on July 16 that Singapore's licensed cryptocurrency exchange DigiFT announced that it has established a strategic partnership with FundBridge Capital, Wellington Management and Libeara to officially introduce the
PANews
2025/07/16 10:00
AI needs cryptocurrency, not traditional finance
Author: Liu Honglin In the past few years, AI technology has made rapid progress. Large models, intelligent agents, and automated systems have emerged one after another. From content generation to
PANews
2025/07/16 10:00
US Energy Secretary: The AI race is the next Manhattan Project
PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Energy Secretary Wright compared the competition in artificial intelligence (AI) to the U.S. atomic bomb program during World War II. "The AI competition
PANews
2025/07/16 09:46
