The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a procedural vote at 12:20 p.m. tomorrow (EST)
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a new round of procedural votes at around 12:20 noon tomorrow (EST). If
PANews
2025/07/16 09:43
A whale organization sold 15,000 ETH through Wintermute in the past 8 hours
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, the whale / institution that made a profit of $ 30.45 million through two ETH band operations has reduced its holdings
PANews
2025/07/16 09:32
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules
PANews reported on July 16 that President Trump issued a statement saying that he met with 11 members of the House of Representatives in the Oval Office of the White
PANews
2025/07/16 08:50
Bitcoin faces "existential threat", new proposal to freeze quantum-vulnerable Bitcoin such as Satoshi Nakamoto
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt , Casa CTO Jameson Lopp and five developers jointly proposed a Bitcoin Improvement Proposal ( BIP ), planning to gradually phase
PANews
2025/07/16 08:42
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign
PANews reported on July 16 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly stated on the X platform that "Chair Powell must resign.", calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to resign.
PANews
2025/07/16 08:30
A newly created wallet withdrew 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX. In the past four days, a total of more than $200 million in ETH has been withdrawn from FalconX.
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Onchain Lens , a newly created wallet has just withdrawn 27,805.52 ETH from FalconX , worth about $83.18 million. In the past
PANews
2025/07/16 08:28
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 5,188 ETH 10 hours ago, with a total holding of 300,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 16 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming 's purchases are still ongoing. 10 hours ago, the agency purchased another 5,188 ETH (about $15.86 million) through Coinbase
PANews
2025/07/16 08:09
Can PoL v2 make BeraChain stronger?
1. The core breakthrough of PoL v2: from liquidity incentives to value closed loop The "mainnet asset dilemma" of traditional public chains has existed for a long time. Although tokens
PANews
2025/07/16 08:00
UK releases wholesale financial market digitalization strategy to promote DLT and stablecoin innovation
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the official website of the British government, the British government announced a strategy for the digitalization of wholesale financial markets, which explicitly
PANews
2025/07/16 07:58
Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 16 that on-chain information showed that Pump.Fun had allegedly transferred 98,000 SOLs, worth approximately US$16 million, to the repurchase address. Earlier, there was market news that
PANews
2025/07/16 07:55
