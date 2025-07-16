2025-08-01 Friday

Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America's First Crypto-Financial Crisis

The United States is heading for its first crypto-financial crisis thanks to “GOP crypto bills” set to advance through Congress this week, Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said in a July 14 op-ed for MSNBC. On Day 3 of Anti-Crypto Corruption Week, I’m sounding the alarm in my @MSNBC op-ed: GOP crypto bills don’t just fail to protect consumers, they greenlight Trump’s billion-dollar crypto grift and invite the next financial crisis. Read more: https://t.co/TEBKJsQjIy pic.twitter.com/j3qDPP8FeM — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 15, 2025 Maxine Waters Warns of First Crypto Financial Crisis Titled “My colleagues in Congress are making a mistake advancing these crypto bills,” Waters’ piece slams both the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act as “especially dangerous.” “The CLARITY and GENIUS bills wrap themselves in the flag of innovation, but all they really do is replicate the same mess that led to past financial crises: They call for few regulations, minimal enforcement, weak consumer protections, and more industry consolidation,” Waters said. The congresswoman further criticized the bills as potential vehicles that would “legalize the unprecedented crypto corruption” by U.S. President Donald Trump after he launched his own $TRUMP memecoin in January 2025. “What we’re witnessing isn’t just unethical; it’s the largest fraud and abuse of power in modern history,” Waters wrote. “If these bills become law, America will eventually face its first crypto-financial crisis,” she added. “And when that happens, my Republican colleagues will likely point fingers at everyone but themselves, just as they’ve always done, and say they had no idea this could happen.” Political Polarization Over Crypto Heats Up News of Waters’ op-ed comes as Republicans acknowledge the first-ever “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill as digital asset legislation moves through Congress. In response, Waters and fellow Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) announced that the week of July 14 would also be known as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” in opposition to their political opponents’ mobilization to pass crypto legislation. “These bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said in a July 11 statement. However, it is still unclear just which pieces of crypto legislation will make it to the Oval Office for ratification.
Wall Street investment firm ProShares has announced the launch of two new leveraged exchange-traded funds: the ProShares Ultra Solana ETF (SLON) and the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF (UXRP) . Both products offer 2x leveraged exposure to the performance of Solana and XRP, respectively, two of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. #Solana News: @ProShares Ultra @solana ETF officially filed with #SEC . (Not a Spot ETF, another $SOL price index tracking ETF) ProShares Ultra Solana ETF (the “Fund”) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily… pic.twitter.com/6o8YRF85Zl — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) July 15, 2025 The newly launched SLON and UXRP expand ProShares’ existing portfolio of leveraged crypto-linked ETFs, which collectively manage more than $1.5 billion in assets. ProShares Granted NYSE Arca Approval—Could XRP And SOL Trading Begin This Week? In an official announcement dated July 15, ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir stated, “As cryptocurrencies become more widely adopted, investors are turning to platforms like Solana and XRP for exposure to next-generation blockchain technologies.” However, these ETFs do not hold cryptocurrencies directly. Instead, ProShares employs financial derivatives and debt instruments to amplify returns from the underlying assets. This structure means the SOL and XRP ETFs are designed to deliver daily returns that are double (2x) the benchmark’s price performance, magnifying both gains and losses. The launch follows ProShares’ receipt of approval for listing from the New York Stock Exchange Arca (NYSE Arca), as stated in a letter submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14. NYSE Arca, one of the largest exchanges in the United States, has validated the product’s regulatory compliance and market readiness. 🔔 The SEC has cleared ProShares to debut three XRP futures ETFs this week, though spot ETF applications are still pending. #ProShares #XRPETF https://t.co/B3UoTew2Ir — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 28, 2025 This development creates new opportunities for institutional investors to gain exposure to XRP and SOL through traditional stock market channels, offering a more accessible and regulated pathway compared to direct cryptocurrency trading. Additionally, futures-based crypto ETFs have historically secured regulatory approvals and commenced trading more rapidly than their spot counterparts. While the exact trading commencement date for SLON and UXRP remains unconfirmed, market observers have speculated that trading could begin as early as this week. This launch occurs within the context of a maturing cryptocurrency market, demonstrating the continued integration of digital assets into traditional financial infrastructure. Double Returns, Double Risk: What 2x Leverage Really Means For both Solana and Ripple, these ETFs could potentially enhance market liquidity and attract additional institutional capital from financial companies that have previously remained cautious due to volatility concerns and regulatory uncertainty. However, these investment vehicles carry inherent risks that cannot be overlooked. Given their objective of achieving double daily returns, the ETFs may experience heightened volatility amplification from underlying asset price fluctuations, particularly during periods of market instability. If we were able to document euphoria in a single chart, this could be one of them. Leveraged ETF exposure is at all-time highs, and the vast majority of that exposure is within leveraged long exposure. This amplifies tail risks if we see a meaningful drawdown as many would sell pic.twitter.com/DdYWWxkj4C — Markets & Mayhem (@Mayhem4Markets) November 30, 2024 Following the announcement, both XRP and SOL experienced price declines , with the Ripple-backed token falling 3.11% and Solana declining 3.96% over the same trading period. ProShares’ entry into leveraged XRP and Solana ETFs follows similar moves by other firms. In April, Teucrium launched the first XRP futures ETF , which recorded more than $5 million in trading volume on its debut day, marking the firm’s most successful product launch to date. Similarly, in March, Volatility Shares LLC introduced the first Solana ETFs : the Volatility Shares Solana ETF (SOLZ), which tracks Solana futures, and the Volatility Shares 2X Solana ETF (SOLT), offering leveraged exposure. ProShares’ Billion-Dollar Crypto ETF Empire ProShares has maintained a leadership position in the ETF space since 2006, currently managing over $85 billion in assets and offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive ETF lineups. The firm introduced cryptocurrency ETF offerings with the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF (BITO) in October 2021. ProShares data shows first #BTC futures-backed #ETF is still trading at a modest premium despite initial worries. Read more 👇 https://t.co/h6N9niav8R — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 28, 2021 Currently, ProShares operates the largest lineup of crypto-linked funds in the United States, comprising 12 ETFs and three ProFunds mutual funds. In January, ProShares submitted proposals for three XRP-based funds, including UXRP, a Short XRP ETF, and an Ultra Short XRP ETF. Multiple financial firms have submitted proposals for ETFs tracking cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin emerging as the most prominent alternatives under consideration.
When Cardano’s founder publicly asks, “How do I get one?” it’s more than curiosity; it’s validation. Emurgo’s Cardano Card could be the missing link between ADA’s ecosystem and everyday commerce, merging spending with collateralized loans, governance contributions, and tokenized RWA…
Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
Key Takeaways: Ryan Cohen said GameStop is prioritizing cautious capital allocation over aggressive crypto exposure. The company’s convertible note offerings remain a popular funding route even amid equity market volatility. Digital assets continue to enter treasury management discussions, but adoption strategies are uneven. GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen said on Tuesday that the company’s recent Bitcoin purchase was meant as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty. According to his comments made during a July 15 appearance on CNBC, the company is not making an attempt to follow other corporate treasury approaches like Strategy (previously known as MicroStrategy). Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation “I look at it as a hedge against inflation and global money printing, and we’ll see what happens,” Cohen said. GameStop acquired 4,710 bitcoins in late May, valued at over $500 million. The purchase followed a series of corporate moves by firms like Strategy, which accumulated billions of dollars in Bitcoin in recent years. Cohen clarified that GameStop’s move was unrelated. GameStop has purchased 4,710 Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/gGdr0BRrAv — GameStop (@gamestop) May 28, 2025 “We have our own unique strategy, and we have a very strong balance sheet, over $9 billion of cash and marketable securities,” he said. Cohen said the company would maintain a disciplined approach in deploying capital. “We will deploy that capital responsibly as I would my own capital, and only look for opportunities where the downside is limited and there’s a lot of upside,” he said. “We’ll be opportunistic when we see those opportunities.” GameStop’s crypto position is part of Cohen’s effort to stabilize operations. The company has shifted its business mix, focusing more on trading cards and collectibles. New Outlook for GameStop The CEO added that GameStop has moved away from its earlier dependence on hardware and software. He said the retailer has now made a “significant” shift toward those newer segments. “We will deploy that capital responsibly as I would my own capital, and only look for opportunities where the downside is limited and there’s a lot of upside,” Cohen said. “We’ll be opportunistic when we see those opportunities.” The company recently raised $2.25 billion through an upsized convertible note offering. The zero-coupon notes carry a conversion price of approximately $28.91 per share, reflecting a 32.5% premium over the stock’s average trading price at the time of announcement. The offering follows a similar $1.5 billion raise in April and comes amid ongoing volatility in the company’s stock, which fell 24% in the past week. Some public companies are exploring Bitcoin as a reserve asset, but with different levels of exposure. Strategy has taken an aggressive approach, while others, including Tesla and Block, have kept their holdings limited. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Are there accounting standards specific to corporate Bitcoin holdings? Yes. Under current U.S. GAAP, Bitcoin is treated as an intangible asset, meaning it must be written down for impairments but cannot be marked up if its value increases. This has raised concerns about transparency and financial reporting accuracy. How do zero-coupon convertible notes affect existing shareholders? Convertible notes issued at a premium typically delay dilution but still create the possibility of future share issuance. If converted, the new shares can dilute existing ownership depending on the stock price performance at maturity. What regulatory developments could impact corporate BTC adoption? The SEC and FASB have both initiated reviews related to digital asset disclosure, particularly after the rise of spot Bitcoin ETFs. Future rules may clarify how corporations report holdings or manage risk, potentially influencing more widespread adoption.
Core blockchain will automatically reward DeFi protocols, DAOs and stablecoins that generate activity on its network.
Wall Street Ponke, an Ethereum-based memecoin, gains early traction and trader interest as SHIB and PEPE lose momentum. #sponsoredcontent
Eight months after FBI agents stormed his Soho penthouse, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan has the last laugh. The DOJ and CFTC quietly dropped their probes with nothing to show, exposing the cracks in Washington’s crypto crackdown. On July 15, Bloomberg…
Solana continues to remain one of the leaders in this ongoing bull rally. It held the $150 support with conviction, and now bulls are eyeing the $200 resistance next. Can $200 come from the current price of $165, or will…
BlackRock reported $14.1 billion in digital asset net inflows for the second quarter of 2025, pushing the firm’s total assets under management (AUM) in this segment to $79.6 billion. Although digital assets still represent just 1% of BlackRock’s $12.5 trillion in total AUM, the category is emerging as one of its fastest-growing product lines. Digital assets contributed hugely to BlackRock’s broader ETF performance. Within the firm’s $85 billion in total ETF inflows during Q2, digital products alone accounted for $14 billion. Year-to-date, digital asset net inflows have reached $17 billion, showing persistent institutional interest despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop. Revenue Contribution Remains Modest—For Now Digital assets generated $40 million in base fees and securities lending revenue in Q2 2025, also accounting for 1% of BlackRock’s total revenue from investment advisory and administration services. While modest compared to traditional asset classes, the figure reflects a growing stream of yield-generating exposure from crypto-related products . CEO Larry Fink attributed some of the firm’s performance momentum to digital assets, along with custom strategies and technology-led platforms like Aperio. BlackRock Shows Long-Term Commitment to Digital Finance In a statement accompanying the results, CEO Larry Fink emphasized the growing role of digital assets in attracting a new generation of investors. “We’re attracting a new and increasingly global generation of investors through things like our digital assets offerings,” he said. Digital assets are currently reported under the ETF category, alongside core equity and fixed income. However, with digital assets contributing nearly 31% of alternative product flows in Q2, they are becoming a key pillar of the firm’s alternative investment strategy. While digital assets remain a small slice of the overall portfolio, BlackRock’s growing involvement in tokenized finance, ETFs, and related infrastructure suggests a long-term commitment to institutional crypto adoption. “These are just the early days in our next phase of even stronger growth,” Fink added. BlackRock Shares Tumble BlackRock shares fell more than 6% after a major institutional client based in Asia withdrew $52 billion from its index funds during the second quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported. The withdrawal illustrates the volatility that even the world’s largest asset manager can face from a small number of large clients, particularly in passive investment vehicles. Still, BlackRock’s overall performance remained strong, with total assets under management climbing to a record $12.53 trillion. According to the WSJ , net income rose 6.5% year-over-year to $1.59 billion, indicating operational resilience in the face of short-term outflows. The firm also reported increased revenue driven by higher base fees and strong flows into active strategies and ETFs, suggesting that BlackRock continues to diversify its growth drivers beyond traditional index products.
