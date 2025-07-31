2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Immunefi to tackle $3.1b in crypto hacks with tool to block threats in seconds

Immunefi to tackle $3.1b in crypto hacks with tool to block threats in seconds

Immunefi is launching an integrated platform to give real-time security alerts, leveraging an AI security model.
RealLink
REAL$0,04614+%0,43
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1293-%0,99
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1815-%10,23
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:10
Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

PANews reported on July 31st that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has officially opened its first quarter points inquiry, with the first quarter snapshot taken on June 30th. Meteora's second
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1969+%1,02
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000135-%41,81
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:08
BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent. BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596…
GAINS
GAINS$0,02538-%0,74
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1293-%0,99
BNKR
BNKR$0,0008461+%33,72
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01657+%1,40
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:05
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Sui's interoperability protocol IKA enables users to execute transactions across multiple chains in a trustless environment.
SUI
SUI$3,7124-%2,06
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,001631-%10,97
Ika
IKA$0,03979+%32,28
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001253-%1,41
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 23:03
The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun

The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun

Money2 is a new financial system powered by stablecoins and DeFi. With $225 billion in stablecoins and code-based contracts replacing banks, Money2 is already changing how value moves.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001996-%4,26
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:02
PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

Pepeto emerges as the true PEPE successor, blending meme power with real tech and massive upside potential. #sponsoredcontent
Memecoin
MEME$0,002175+%23,86
RealLink
REAL$0,04614+%0,43
Powerloom
POWER$0,01206+%11,25
SOON
SOON$0,1476+%1,02
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001105-%3,57
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:54
Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 31st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 9 BTC (worth $1.02 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
Bitcoin
BTC$117.470,73-%0,17
Ethereum
ETH$3.752,96-%1,26
LayerNet
NET$0,0001037-%12,46
Share
PANews2025/07/31 22:45
Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

On Jul. 21, 2025, Strategy offered yet another perpetual preferred stock. It’s called Stretch. It was introduced less than two months after the launch of another Strategy’s perpetual, Stride. Two other perpetuals are Strike and Strife, launched in January and…
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001253-%1,41
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:44
Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case

Former OpenSea employee Nathaniel Chastain has successfully appealed his judgment of conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 22:34
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reports that Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, holds a significant stake in American Bitcoin, a company he co-founded
MAY
MAY$0,05321-%1,17
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000135-%41,81
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,115-%2,33
Share
PANews2025/07/31 22:24

Trending News

More

LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates