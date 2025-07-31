MEXC Exchange
Immunefi to tackle $3.1b in crypto hacks with tool to block threats in seconds
Immunefi is launching an integrated platform to give real-time security alerts, leveraging an AI security model.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:10
Meteora has opened the first quarter points query
PANews reported on July 31st that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has officially opened its first quarter points inquiry, with the first quarter snapshot taken on June 30th. Meteora's second
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 23:08
BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree
Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent. BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:05
Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch
Sui's interoperability protocol IKA enables users to execute transactions across multiple chains in a trustless environment.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:03
The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun
Money2 is a new financial system powered by stablecoins and DeFi. With $225 billion in stablecoins and code-based contracts replacing banks, Money2 is already changing how value moves.
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 23:02
PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?
Pepeto emerges as the true PEPE successor, blending meme power with real tech and massive upside potential. #sponsoredcontent
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 22:54
Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH
According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 31st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 9 BTC (worth $1.02 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 22:45
Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?
On Jul. 21, 2025, Strategy offered yet another perpetual preferred stock. It’s called Stretch. It was introduced less than two months after the launch of another Strategy’s perpetual, Stride. Two other perpetuals are Strike and Strife, launched in January and…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 22:44
Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case
Former OpenSea employee Nathaniel Chastain has successfully appealed his judgment of conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 22:34
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million
PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reports that Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, holds a significant stake in American Bitcoin, a company he co-founded
Share
PANews
2025/07/31 22:24
