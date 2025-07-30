MEXC Exchange
Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral
PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency firm Twenty One Capital is considering whether to offer dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral, citing a person familiar
PANews
2025/07/30 21:28
British listed company Hamak Gold purchased its first 20 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 30 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Hamak Gold purchased the first batch of 20 bitcoins.
PANews
2025/07/30 21:17
A preview of the White House digital asset report has been released, revealing the outlines of Trump's "golden age of cryptocurrency."
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, a preview of a White House report to be released later today indicates that the Trump administration has a friendly stance
PANews
2025/07/30 21:12
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms
Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Fxstreet
2025/07/30 21:00
The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September has increased after the release of US ADP and GDP data.
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.9% (consistent with the data release), and
PANews
2025/07/30 20:59
RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.
RedStone is proud to unveil a major breakthrough in oracle technology: RedStone Atom—the first liquidation-intelligent oracle. Unlike traditional oracles, RedStone Atom is the first solution to proactively improve the efficiency
PANews
2025/07/30 20:50
How to earn stable daily income with QFSCOIN, the leading free cloud mining platform
As crypto markets swing wildly, QFSCOIN offers a stable, stress-free way to earn daily income through fully automated cloud mining. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 20:47
Trump: The Fed must cut interest rates, second-quarter GDP data is much better than expected
PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, Trump said the Federal Reserve must cut interest rates. The second quarter GDP has just been released and is much better
PANews
2025/07/30 20:40
Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation
PANews
2025/07/30 20:38
Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group appears to be consistently buying low and selling high on HYPE. Twenty minutes ago, address 0x4E4...4Df6e received
PANews
2025/07/30 20:31
Trending News
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates