2025-08-01 Friday

Function raises $10M seed round led by Galaxy to launch first fully reserved, composable Bitcoin yield product

Crypto infrastructure firm Function has secured $10 million in seed funding to scale FBTC, its fully reserved Bitcoin product, amid rising demand for BTC-based yield solutions. Crypto infrastructure firm Function, previously known as Ignition, has successfully raised $10 million in…
Crypto.news2025/07/15 20:26
Analyst: CPI lower than expected will affect the pricing of future interest rate cuts

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, US interest rate strategists Jersey and Hoffman said that the market continues to price in a consumer price index of more
PANews2025/07/15 20:25
Publicly traded company Cycurion launches subsidiary to build $10 million cryptocurrency reserve

PANews reported on July 15 that cybersecurity and digital infrastructure company Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) announced the establishment of a wholly-owned crypto subsidiary, Cycurion Crypto, to establish a $10 million
PANews2025/07/15 20:24
Vitalik Buterin: L2s should maximize the use of L1 security tools

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin advocates for the optimization of Layer1 security and decentralization features to streamline how builders develop Layer2s. In a recent X post, Buterin comments on a take about how alternative Layer1s eventually end up becoming Layer2s overtime.…
Crypto.news2025/07/15 20:21
Canadian Publicly-Owned Red Light Holland Announces Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Red Light Holland announced the implementation of a Bitcoin balance sheet strategy and appointed Scott Melker
PANews2025/07/15 20:17
Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some
PANews2025/07/15 20:12
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies increased its holdings by 57.5 BTC

PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD; OTCQX: LQWDF) announced that it has increased its holdings
PANews2025/07/15 20:10
Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation

PANews reported on July 15 that Strategy (MSTR) posted on the X platform that it currently holds 3% of the total Bitcoin in circulation. According to earlier news , Strategy
PANews2025/07/15 20:07
AguilaTrades reduced its position again this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to US$234 million

PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades reduced its position by another 2,000 BTC this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to
PANews2025/07/15 20:04
BlackRock quarterly financial report: Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 366% in the second quarter

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the second quarter 2025 financial report of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, showed that its cryptocurrency ETF fund inflows
PANews2025/07/15 19:51

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions