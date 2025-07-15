MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Mastercard executive: 90% of stablecoin transactions are trapped in the crypto space, and daily payments have a long way to go
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Zhitong Finance, Mastercard (MA.US) Chief Product Officer Yohan Lambert said that although stablecoins are highly sought after, they still have a long
SPACE
$0.1763
+12.79%
MA
$0.000602
-24.75%
GO
$0.00127
-8.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:04
The whale holding 80,000 BTC has transferred the 40,010 BTC moved yesterday to Galaxy Digital
PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by Ember, the ancient whale holding 80,000 BTC has transferred the 40,010 BTC moved yesterday to Galaxy Digital, with an average
BTC
$117,484.47
-0.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 16:58
Arcadia attackers transfer about $1 million again
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cyvers Alerts monitoring, the Arcadia Finance attacker has just stolen about $1 million from the protocol again through multiple transactions, bringing the
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 16:55
South Korean court acquits Wemade's former CEO in Wemix manipulation case
PANews reported on July 15 that according to South Korean media News1, the Seoul Southern District Court ruled that Wemade's former CEO Jang Hyun-guk was not guilty and did not
NOT
$0.002119
+8.55%
WEMIX
$0.9025
-4.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 16:52
The EU is winning the data center race as hyperscalers lose ground | Opinion
If Europe succeeds in this endeavor, it will be proof that it’s possible to enjoy global connectivity without the double-edged sword that is globalization.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 16:36
South Korean court clears Wemade ex-CEO in Wemix manipulation case
After nearly a year of legal proceedings, a South Korean court acquitted former Wemade CEO Jang Hyun-guk of market manipulation charges.
WEMIX
$0.9025
-4.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 16:35
A whale transferred another 5,360 BTC to Galaxy within half an hour, with a total transfer amount of 4.16 billion US dollars in BTC
PANews reported on July 15 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, a whale transferred 5,360 bitcoins to Galaxy in batches in the past half hour. At present, the total amount transferred
BTC
$117,484.47
-0.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 16:22
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$45.2449 million
PANews reported on July 15 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.3065
-2.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 16:16
Big beautiful bill act reshapes crypto landscape; SAVVY MINING emerges as top player
As the Big and Beautiful Act reshapes global finance, investors are turning to cloud mining, and SAVVY MINING is emerging as the go-to platform for stable, passive crypto income. #partnercontent
ACT
$0.04058
-3.47%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
CLOUD
$0.08815
-0.32%
GO
$0.00127
-8.63%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 16:14
Hilbert Group receives 233 Bitcoins from Deus X Capital as part of crypto asset pool
PANews reported on July 15 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it had received 233 bitcoins (approximately 300 million Swedish kronor) from Deus X Capital as part of
PART
$0.1779
-0.05%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 16:09
Trending News
More
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions