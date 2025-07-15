MEXC Exchange
Chinese state-owned firms tasked with studying stablecoin launch feasibility: report
Chinese officials have ordered state-owned digital service providers and financial entities to study the feasibility of launching yuan-pegged stablecoins. According to a recent report from South China Morning Post, insiders say that government officials are currently focusing on the possibility…
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 16:07
Berachain proposes PoL v2 proposal to reallocate 33% of PoL rewards allocated to BGT to BERA income module
PANews reported on July 15 that the Berachain team proposed PoL v2, planning to provide BERA token holders with a more direct path to earnings. According to the proposal, 33%
MORE
$0.09985
-0.41%
POL
$0.2104
-3.48%
TOKEN
$0.01658
+1.40%
BERA
$1.955
-0.86%
PANews
2025/07/15 15:51
Two Los Angeles deputies charged in civil rights cases, one tied to crypto ‘Godfather’
Two Los Angeles deputies have been charged in a civil rights conspiracy involving a jailed crypto entrepreneur known as “The Godfather” who used off-duty officers to target his rivals. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that LASD deputy…
U
$0.01087
-2.94%
JUSTICE
$0.0000722
+2.48%
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 15:51
Will there be another DOGE or SHIB? This memecoin below $0.002 has what it takes
Could the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu already be here? One memecoin under $0.002, Little Pepe, is gaining serious buzz as the next big breakout. #partnercontent
SHIBA
$0.000000000684
+2.24%
HERE
$0.000419
+17.69%
SHIB
$0.00001273
-1.69%
DOGE
$0.21451
-3.29%
DOGECOIN
$0.000000099
-10.81%
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 15:41
Community News: Backpack will open a debt claim channel for FTX users in China and Russia
PANews reported on July 15 that according to AB Kuai.Dong, multiple sources said Backpack plans to launch a bond market function to take over the claims of Chinese and Russian
AB
$0.008488
+0.21%
BOND
$0.1996
+10.58%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
OPEN
$0.0000001342
-18.27%
PANews
2025/07/15 15:33
A giant whale sold $3.52 million of FARTCOIN in exchange for nearly 600 million PUMP
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale recently sold 2.75 million FARTCOINs, worth about $3.52 million, to purchase 59.857 million PUMP tokens. Currently, the
FARTCOIN
$1.03893
-4.43%
PUMP
$0.002796
+7.04%
PANews
2025/07/15 15:26
Aqua 1, which previously invested $100 million in WLFI governance tokens, was revealed to be associated with Web3port
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Beincrypto, the source of funds for World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized financial project supported by Trump, was exposed to be suspicious.
LIBERTY
$0.09935
+2.79%
TRUMP
$9.129
-2.14%
PANews
2025/07/15 15:25
Berachain shares new Proof of Liquidity proposal with 33% incentives going to BERA rewards
Berachain mainnet has shared a proposal containing details about its Proof of Liquidity upgrade which would set aside 33% of PoL incentives to the BERA rewards model. Shared on the mainnet’s public forum, the proposal is meant to introduce a…
POL
$0.2104
-3.48%
BERA
$1.955
-0.86%
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 15:20
Standard Chartered Bank Launches Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot Trading Services for Institutional Clients
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Reuters, Standard Chartered Bank launched Bitcoin and Ethereum spot trading services for institutional clients through its UK branch to meet the growing
BANK
$0.05623
-2.22%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
PANews
2025/07/15 15:12
Analysis: Bitcoin short liquidations climb, approaching $122,000 resistance
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Matrixport analysis, the volume of short liquidations of Bitcoin has increased significantly recently, approaching the highs of early November 2024. At that
PANews
2025/07/15 15:04
