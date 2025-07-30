2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
From sandbox to licensing, a comprehensive guide to Hong Kong’s upcoming stablecoin policy

From sandbox to licensing, a comprehensive guide to Hong Kong’s upcoming stablecoin policy

Starting August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will open applications for stablecoin issuance licenses, marking a new phase of formal implementation for stablecoin development in Hong Kong. This
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001339-17.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:00
Cardano vs. Bitcoin: Hoskinson’s 1,000x ADA prediction draws debate

Cardano vs. Bitcoin: Hoskinson’s 1,000x ADA prediction draws debate

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has sparked discussion around ADA’s long-term potential, claiming the token could outperform Bitcoin by a wide margin. Speaking with Blockworks co-founder Jason Yanowitz on July 28, Hoskinson argued that while Bitcoin (BTC) could increase…
Bitcoin
BTC$117,470.8-0.19%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0002127-21.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01658+1.28%
Cardano
ADA$0.7532-2.52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:59
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid
Threshold
T$0.0176+1.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.134-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 19:51
The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.

The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.

According to Reuters, the cryptocurrency task force established by US President Trump will release a report on Wednesday (2:30 a.m. Beijing time on July 31) that is expected to outline
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004562-2.58%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016064+17.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.134-2.12%
MemeCore
M$0.36333+12.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 19:48
This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000684+2.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.04612+0.36%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.01655-15.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000111-3.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:28
Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to TheMinerMag, Bitcoin mining company MARA disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that it had received $73.3 million worth of Teraflux Bitcoin mining
Share
PANews2025/07/30 19:27
Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules

Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules

Hong Kong will begin enforcing its new stablecoin regulations on Friday, with a six-month transition period allowing temporary licenses for issuers.
SIX
SIX$0.02088+0.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 19:16
With the return of Maji Da Ge and Yi Nengjing, is the NFT market really going to recover this time?

With the return of Maji Da Ge and Yi Nengjing, is the NFT market really going to recover this time?

Author: Zz, ChainCatcher "There was Maji before, and now there's Yi Nengjing. Many of the biggest names in NFT trading last year have returned." In 2021, the star power fueled
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007813-1.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00761+6.88%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01207+11.44%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004823-0.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 19:00
Can betting pools influence the future of Ethereum? Livestakes is about to find out

Can betting pools influence the future of Ethereum? Livestakes is about to find out

Born out of ETHGlobal, Livestakes is an emerging platform that lets users bet on hackathon winners. Will betting platforms grow to shape the future of Ethereum? On the ETHGlobal 2025 stage in early July, the project was first introduced to…
Triathon
GROW$0.0091+5.81%
Stage
STAGE$0.00005-4.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11693-2.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:00
Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB
Binance Coin
BNB$800.22+0.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 18:56

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions