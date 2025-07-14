MEXC Exchange
Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?
Author: Zhou Ziqi (City University of Hong Kong) In 2015, the launch of the Ethereum mainnet opened up a new era of smart contracts for blockchain technology and laid the
PANews
2025/07/14 16:01
Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Abraxas Capital’s two wallets on the Hyperliquid platform have accumulated losses of more than $107 million due to shorting crypto
PANews
2025/07/14 15:52
Smart money made over $20 million on TRUMP and ZEREBRO and bought $276,000 of AVA in 10 days
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart whale who had made $18.2 million and $2 million by investing in TRUMP and ZEREBRO respectively, has recently
PANews
2025/07/14 15:44
Telegram becomes a full launchpad with Orbitt 2.0
Token launches are now even simpler. Learn how one Telegram bot combines creation, liquidity, and visibility, without developers, dashboards, or centralized exchanges. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:36
Wintermute may be one of the $PUMP market makers and has received a small test transfer from the project party
PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, in the past 11 hours, addresses related to the Pump.fun project conducted a small test transfer of 10 PUMPs,
PANews
2025/07/14 15:18
This frog memecoin could outperform SHIB’s 2021 rise and PEPE’s 2023 boom
Little Pepe is jumping into the memecoin spotlight with a mix of viral energy and real utility, poised to outshine past legends like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:16
Analysis: The current upward trend of Bitcoin is affected by multiple macro factors, including the strengthening of US stocks boosting market confidence.
PANews reported on July 14 that Matrixport data showed that Bitcoin has recorded an increase in July 7 times in the past 10 years, with an average increase of 9.1%.
PANews
2025/07/14 15:02
Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm makes urgent plea for $500K as trial looms
Roman Storm’s trial on money laundering and sanctions charges begins on Monday, with $1.96 million raised to cover legal expenses so far.
PANews
2025/07/14 14:48
DigitalX spends $19.7 million to buy 109.3 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official website of DigitalX Investor Hub , DigitalX Limited ( ASX:DCC ) announced that it has successfully invested approximately $ 19.7
PANews
2025/07/14 14:40
XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached
XRP is trading at $2.94 at the time of writing, up 6% in the past 24 hours and 29% over the last week. Following the latest rally, XRP (XRP) may cross the crucial $3 psychological mark, a level last reached…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 14:13
