DOJ is not probing Dragonfly over Tornado Cash ties, exec says
The DOJ reportedly confirmed it is not targeting Dragonfly Ventures or its executives in the Tornado Cash case, despite earlier speculation and courtroom remarks.
PANews
2025/07/30 18:50
Bison, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, adds six cryptocurrencies for retail traders
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, Bison, the cryptocurrency trading platform under the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, will add six new cryptocurrencies by the end of July,
PANews
2025/07/30 18:36
H100 Group increased its holdings by 56.9 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 685.1 bitcoins.
According to PANews on July 30, Swedish listed company H100 Group has purchased an additional 56.9 bitcoins at an average price of SEK 1,135,364 per bitcoin, bringing its total bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/30 18:22
Indonesia hikes crypto seller tax, ends VAT for buyers
Indonesia’s finance ministry has raised taxes for crypto miners and sellers, while exempting crypto transactions from VAT.
PANews
2025/07/30 18:15
Falcon Finance secures $10 million strategic investment from World Liberty Financial
According to Investing, Falcon announced on Wednesday that World Liberty Financial, a Trump-linked crypto firm, has made a $10 million strategic investment in Falcon Finance, a digital token infrastructure platform.
PANews
2025/07/30 18:08
Japan's Osaka Exchange is considering listing cryptocurrency derivatives
PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that the Osaka Exchange, a subsidiary of the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), is considering listing cryptocurrency derivatives. In an interview, Osaka
PANews
2025/07/30 18:01
From Bitcoin to Ethereum, Decoding the "Steady Wealth Rules" of Crypto Millions
Article by: Crypto Unfiltered Article Compiled by: Block Unicorn Foreword You don't need to win the lottery or pick the next miracle coin to build wealth in cryptocurrency. While some
PANews
2025/07/30 18:00
Are Samourai wallet founders going to jail? Execs set to plead guilty in DOJ case
The years-long federal case against the founders of privacy-focused Samourai Wallet is taking a major turn. According to court filings dated July 29, Samourai Wallet co-founders Keonne Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill will formally plead guilty in their money laundering…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 17:50
Viewpoint: Bitcoin is still likely to hit new highs in the medium term, but we need to be wary of short-term momentum exhaustion
PANews reported on July 30th that Singapore-based crypto investment firm QCP Capital stated that Bitcoin remains firmly locked in a narrow range, struggling to break through the $120,000 mark, while
PANews
2025/07/30 17:49
Is Pump.fun’s run over? Revenue crashes to 10-month low as struggles mount
Momentum is fading fast for Pump.fun, and the once-dominant memecoin launchpad is no longer ‘pumping’ like it used to. According to DefiLlama data, Pump.fun’s daily revenue slipped below $300,000 on July 28, one of its lowest levels since September 2024.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 17:49
