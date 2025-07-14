2025-08-01 Friday

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

PANews reported on July 14 that according to GamesIndustry.biz, Istanbul-based game studio Circle Games received $7.25 million in the latest round of financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from
PANews2025/07/14 12:14
BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

The Bank of England (BOE) governor, Andrew Bailey, has expressed concerns over the rise of banks issuing their own stablecoins. He emphasized the significant systemic risks that these stablecoins pose to the financial system. In an interview with The Sunday Times , Bailey said he “would much rather” prefer tokenized bank deposits over private stablecoins. He said that stablecoins would take “money out of the banking system” and the “credit creation world”. By advocating for tokenized bank deposits, Bailey is promoting a more integrated and regulated digital financial system, aligning with existing banking practices. “I would much rather [banks] go down the tokenized deposit streets and say, how do we digitize our money, particularly in payments,” he noted. His comments come at a time when stablecoin markets have grown from $125 billion less than two years ago to around $255 billion today, according to a latest BIS report . UK Would Not Adopt CBDC, Bailey Disagrees With the US and ECB’s Crypto Take Furthermore, the British central banker stated that England should not adopt a central bank digital currency ( CBDC ), also known as a ‘digital pound.’ He said that it would be “sensible” for the UK to rather work towards digitizing deposits. Andrew Bailey was recently appointed as the new chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international financial regulator. Additionally, he openly disagreed with the Trump administration’s backing of stablecoins. “I would say that the US is going towards stablecoins. The European Central Bank is going towards central bank digital currency. Neither of them is going towards tokenising deposits.” Trump Poised for Quick Stablecoin Win The US House Financial Services Committee announced ‘Crypto Week,’ starting Monday, to consider three key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins. 🏦 The US lawmakers noted that mid-July will be 'Crypto Week' to create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets and protect financial privacy. #USLawmakers #CryptoWeek #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/yhbiz4tMwr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 4, 2025 In June, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a speech at the White House Digital Asset Summit that stablecoins would “reinforce dollar supremacy.” Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also emphasized the need for stablecoin regulation , noting the importance of protecting consumers. However, according to BOE’s governor Bailey, stablecoins need to be looked at closely through lens. “Stablecoins are proposed to have the characteristics of money. That money is a medium of exchange. Therefore, they really do have to have the characteristics of money and they have to maintain their nominal value.” He also expressed concerns that the spread of stablecoins would undermine their sovereign control over money. Besides stablecoins, Bailey noted that the extreme volatility of Bitcoin shows that it is “unbacked asset.” “It’s not money, it doesn’t have the function of money, and if you’re going to buy it, please buy it with your eyes open,” he advised users.
CryptoNews2025/07/14 12:09
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $908 million last week, marking nine consecutive weeks of net inflows

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $908 million last week, marking nine consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, from July 7 to July 11, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of $908 million in a
PANews2025/07/14 11:55
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, from July 7 to July 11, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $2.72 billion per week,
PANews2025/07/14 11:54
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 237 million US dollars, mainly due to the short position

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 237 million US dollars, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $237 million, of which long orders had a liquidation
PANews2025/07/14 11:52
USDC Treasury just destroyed 51 million USDC

USDC Treasury just destroyed 51 million USDC

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring , at 11:22 Beijing time, USDC Treasury had just destroyed 51,000,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain , with an
PANews2025/07/14 11:26
Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC

PANews reported on July 14 that Metaplanet Inc. announced that it had purchased 797 new bitcoins at an average price of 17,312,239 yen, with a total expenditure of approximately 13.798
PANews2025/07/14 11:03
The giant whale 0x3c9E continues to buy Ethereum and deposit it into the DeFi platform

The giant whale 0x3c9E continues to buy Ethereum and deposit it into the DeFi platform

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the giant whale 0x3c9E has been buying Ethereum almost every day since July 4 , purchasing a total of 20,300
PANews2025/07/14 10:47
General Administration of Customs: Zero tariffs will be implemented on 53 African countries with diplomatic ties

General Administration of Customs: Zero tariffs will be implemented on 53 African countries with diplomatic ties

PANews reported on July 14 that according to China.com, the spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, Lv Daliang, said that since December 1 last year, my country has granted
PANews2025/07/14 10:39
The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
PANews2025/07/14 10:35

