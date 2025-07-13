MEXC Exchange
Trump leaves room for further tariff adjustments
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, the EU has been trying to reach a temporary agreement with the United States to avoid higher tariffs, but Trump's letter
PANews
2025/07/13 17:23
Data: 29% of ETH supply is currently staked
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Dune data, 29% of the ETH supply has been staked, with the staked amount reaching 35,894,642 ETH. In addition, the current number
PANews
2025/07/13 17:19
Stablecoin regulation is evolving—it’s time for the builders to step in | Opinion
For crypto regulation to be effective, lawmakers must understand what’s being built and implement regulation that reflects modern financial models
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 17:13
Airwallex CEO: Agency finance will replace traditional finance, and has started recruiting a stablecoin engineering manager
PANews reported on July 13 that Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of corporate payment and financial platform Airwallex, posted on the X platform that traditional commercial banking is being redefined
PANews
2025/07/13 17:05
Blockware Intelligence: It is expected that at least 36 new listed companies will include Bitcoin in their balance sheets in the next six months
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cointelegraph, Blockware Intelligence predicts that in the next six months, at least 36 new listed companies are expected to include Bitcoin in
PANews
2025/07/13 16:47
Czech Central Bank Adds Coinbase to Portfolio, Increases Palantir Stake
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cointelegraph, the Czech National Bank adjusted its US investment portfolio in the second quarter, increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies, and established
PANews
2025/07/13 16:06
Shanghai Stock Exchange: The threshold for individual investors to participate in the stock trading of the science and technology innovation growth layer is still "500,000 yuan in assets + 2 years of
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, the Shanghai Stock Exchange officially released the "Self-regulatory Guidelines for Listed Companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board No. 5
PANews
2025/07/13 15:33
Data: USDC Treasury destroyed more than 56.67 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 13 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 56,673,853 USDC on the Ethereum chain about 1 hour ago.
PANews
2025/07/13 15:18
The whole story of the collapse of the Xinkangjia DGCX scam: Where did the 13 billion yuan of funds go?
Author: Lisa&Keywolf Editor: Liz background According to reports, on June 26, 2025, an online investment platform called Xinkangjia DGCX suddenly closed all withdrawal channels, and a large number of users
PANews
2025/07/13 14:53
Analysis of the three major trends in crypto venture capital: from token-dominated to liquidity venture capital
Original article: Mason Nystrom , Investor at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Zen, PANews Financing has become difficult today as upstream DPI (return on distributed capital) and LP (limited partner) funding
PANews
2025/07/13 14:44
