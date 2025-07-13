MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
About 10,000 wallets successfully bought PUMP pre-sale, with a participation rate of about 42.3%
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @Adam_Tehc's data panel, 23,959 wallets completed KYC in the PUMP token pre-sale, and 10,145 wallets successfully bought in, with a participation rate
TOKEN
$0.01658
+1.22%
PUMP
$0.002782
+7.12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 10:32
The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has increased by 7.96% to 126.27 T yesterday
PANews reported on July 13 that according to CloverPool data, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 905,184, with the mining difficulty increased by 7.96% to
T
$0.0176
+1.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 10:21
A whale spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago
PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the giant whale 0x208...5b971 spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago, at a cost
ETH
$3,759.3
-1.25%
USDC
$0.9999
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 10:15
Vitalik: What are the values that the Ethereum ecosystem needs to clearly align with?
Compiled by: Wu Talks about Blockchain One of the most important social challenges in the Ethereum ecosystem is balance — more precisely, integrating decentralization and cooperation. The strength of the
MORE
$0.09984
-0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 10:08
A large bank in Kenya suffered an internal attack and lost about $4 million. USDT was used for money laundering.
PANews reported on July 13 that Techbuild reported that a large bank in Kenya suffered a serious internal attack, resulting in 500 million Kenyan shillings (about 4 million US dollars)
BANK
$0.05648
-1.91%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 09:05
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 20.67% month-on-month to US$122.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers fell by more than 80%.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 20.67% to $122.6 million in the past week. Market participation has
MORE
$0.09984
-0.45%
NFT
$0.0000004823
-0.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:38
A whale/institution transferred another 26,000 ETH to CEX in the past three days, and a total of 146,000 ETH was transferred in one month.
PANews reported on July 13 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has transferred 26,000 ETH (US$74.11 million) to CEX in the past three days. Previously, the
ETH
$3,759.3
-1.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:28
Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address
PANews reported on July 13 that according to The Block, a document submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of crypto payment company Moonpay, and
U
$0.01088
-2.94%
JUSTICE
$0.000072
+2.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:15
The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?
Written by: Pzai, Foresight News On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at
ETH
$3,759.3
-1.25%
CHANGE
$0.00239403
-1.08%
FUTURE
$0.11694
-1.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/13 08:00
Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m
Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services. The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 04:00
Trending News
More
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions