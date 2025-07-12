2025-08-01 Friday

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01656+1.16%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002788+7.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011162-7.69%
PANews2025/07/12 22:01
PANews reported on July 12 that economist Peter Schiff wrote on the X platform: What if the supply of Bitcoin is 21 billion instead of 21 million? If each Bitcoin
Notcoin
NOT$0.002121+8.49%
PANews2025/07/12 21:28
According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, PUMP will start public sale in about 1 hour. In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002788+7.10%
PANews2025/07/12 21:06
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches: 1. The first batch of 14 countries on July
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.134-2.22%
SentraNet
SENT$0.00004+14.28%
PANews2025/07/12 20:58
PANews reported on July 12 that although the July 9 tariff deadline has passed, market participants are still facing many uncertainties. US President Trump has begun to send letters to
MAY
MAY$0.05321-1.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.134-2.22%
Suilend
SEND$0.6151-10.47%
PANews2025/07/12 20:51
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.134-2.22%
PANews2025/07/12 20:32
PANews reported on July 12 that James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) has cancelled his X account, and the X platform currently shows "this account does not exist".
Notcoin
NOT$0.002121+8.49%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003459+6.26%
PANews2025/07/12 20:27
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the dispute over the building renovation has emboldened a faction within the Trump administration that has long wanted to challenge the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.134-2.22%
PANews2025/07/12 19:59
PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an "insider whale" used $16.28 million in funds to short BTC and ETH in half a
Bitcoin
BTC$117,621.05-0.08%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1198-4.31%
Ethereum
ETH$3,761.98-1.22%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000013-18.49%
PANews2025/07/12 19:55
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the White House is putting pressure on Powell on the renovation of the Federal Reserve headquarters building. Nick Timiraos, the "Federal
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004666+0.56%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016174+17.95%
PANews2025/07/12 19:53

