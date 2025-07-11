MEXC Exchange
Coinbase has hired Opyn to lead the team, but does not cover Opyn’s protocol products
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The block, Coinbase has hired the core leadership team of the decentralized options protocol Opyn to seek to expand its derivatives business.
PANews
2025/07/11 22:29
Crypto Investment App RandomBag.fun Powered by ZetaChain Now Live
PANews reported on July 11 that according to official news, the new trend-based crypto investment application RandomBag.fun is now officially launched and has cooperated with ZetaChain as its cross-chain first-level
PANews
2025/07/11 22:26
Tether will stop supporting USDT for five major networks including Kusama, EOS, and Algorand starting September 1
PANews reported on July 11 that Tether plans to stop supporting USDT for the five traditional blockchains Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS and Algorand, and freeze the remaining
PANews
2025/07/11 22:25
Coinbase sues Oregon governor and other government officials, demanding they disclose public records related to sudden changes in crypto regulatory policy
PANews reported on July 11 that Coinbase Chief Legal Officer paulgrewal.eth said in a post that Coinbase has filed a lawsuit in the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon, demanding
PANews
2025/07/11 22:19
Ethereum Foundation offloads $25.7m ETH to a public company in rare deal
When the Ethereum Foundation offloads ETH, markets flinch. But this time, they handpicked SharpLink as the buyer. Behind the $25.7 million transaction lies a deeper narrative about staking, institutional alignment, and Ethereum’s next phase. On July 11, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant…
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 22:09
‘Crypto Week’ approaches: Will these three pro-crypto bills pass?
“Crypto week” is approaching as lawmakers in Washington aim to pass three bills related to digital assets.
PANews
2025/07/11 22:01
BlackRock’s IBIT became the fastest ETF in history to reach $80 billion and is currently ranked the 21st largest ETF in the world
PANews reported on July 11 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, tweeted that BlackRock's IBIT broke through the $80 billion mark, becoming the fastest ETF in history to
PANews
2025/07/11 21:42
US Congress prepares for ‘crypto week’ as industry urges lawmakers to act
As Congress prepares to debate three major crypto bills during “Crypto Week,” the crypto community and advocacy groups are racing to turn momentum into real legislation.
PANews
2025/07/11 21:31
glassnode: Despite Bitcoin's record high, long-term holders' net unrealized profit and loss is still below the frenzy range
PANews reported on July 11 that glassnode tweeted that although the BTC price has exceeded $118,000, setting a new high, the long-term holders' net unrealized profit and loss (NUPL) is
PANews
2025/07/11 21:24
Grayscale submits a letter of attorney to protest the SEC’s “stay” order on GDLC’s ETF conversion
PANews reported on July 11 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart tweeted that Grayscale and its lawyers submitted a letter in response to the US SEC's "stay" order on GDLC's ETF
PANews
2025/07/11 21:10
