Tasmanian police find top 15 crypto ATM users are scam victims
Tasmanian police said they found victims were being directed to crypto ATMs by scammers after regular financial institutions flagged the transactions.
PANews
2025/07/11 14:21
Caldera to launch native token ERA and conduct community airdrop
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Caldera, a Rollup-as-a-Service infrastructure provider, will launch its native token ERA, which will be the main asset for paying gas
PANews
2025/07/11 14:21
Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?
Author: Zen, PANews Web3 games, which were once one of the main application directions of cryptocurrency and Web3, are now experiencing a severe winter. Not only have a number of
PANews
2025/07/11 14:20
Ethereum Foundation explains its ZK technology strategy: L1 zkEVM first, defining a new standard for "real-time proof"
PANews reported on July 11 that the Ethereum Foundation published a document stating that it is fully committed to zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology, hoping to apply it at all levels
PANews
2025/07/11 14:14
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings of 275 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,275 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company announced an increase of 275 bitcoins, and the company's total bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/11 14:04
Several wallets associated with a whale that had been dormant for 4 years recently resumed activity, transferring a total of 6,924 BTC
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, multiple wallets associated with a giant whale that had been dormant for four years recently resumed activity and transferred
PANews
2025/07/11 14:00
BTC and ETH options with a notional value of over $5 billion will expire today
PANews reported on July 11 that Greeks.Live macro analyst Adam posted on the X platform that 37,000 Bitcoin options will expire today, with a put/call ratio of 1.05, a maximum
PANews
2025/07/11 13:24
Ethereum Foundation: The address that sold 1,210 ETH this morning belongs to Argot Collective
PANews reported on July 11 that Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation (EF), posted on X that the address that sold 1,210 ETH this morning did not belong
PANews
2025/07/11 13:21
MAP Protocol announces strategic transformation into a full-chain infrastructure focused on Bitcoin, stablecoins and tokenized asset exchange
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, MAP Protocol announced its new strategic vision, transforming into a full-chain infrastructure focused on Bitcoin, stablecoins and tokenized asset
PANews
2025/07/11 13:18
A-share digital currency and blockchain concept stocks continued to rise in the afternoon
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, A-share digital currency and blockchain concept stocks continued to rise in the afternoon, Hengbao Co., Ltd., Pulian Software, and Zhongke Jincai
PANews
2025/07/11 13:11
Trending News
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions