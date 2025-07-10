2025-08-01 Friday

U.S. Treasury officially removes IRS controversial Biden-era on DeFi

U.S. Treasury officially removed the IRS's rule for DeFi transaction reporting.
Crypto.news2025/07/11 01:24
Elon Musk’s Grok4 release boosts AI crypto market cap by $220 million

Grok4, a new version of X’s AI chatbot, was launched on Thursday. Elon Musk says Grok4 is the smartest AI in the world, catalyzing gains in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category of tokens.
Fxstreet2025/07/11 01:16
US lawmakers to discuss crypto tax policy amid push to pass three bills

The hearing notice suggested a focus on a tax framework for digital assets, but did not mention specific witnesses or policies previously proposed.
PANews2025/07/11 00:31
KULR Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 1,021 BTC, Reports 291% BTC Yield

NYSE-listed firm KULR Technology Group , a sustainable energy management and a self-declared “Bitcoin First” company, has expanded its digital asset treasury with a fresh multimillion-dollar Bitcoin acquisition. KULR has acquired 90 BTC for ~ 10 million at ~ $108,884 per #bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 291% YTD. As of 7/9/25, we hodl 1021 $BTC acquired for ~ $101 million at ~ $98,627 per bitcoin. $KULR pic.twitter.com/aXyB0AABsr — Michael Mo (@michaelmokulr) July 10, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said with additional bitcoin purchases totaling approximately $10 million, KULR now holds 1,021 BTC, valued at about $101 million. The latest acquisitions were made at a weighted average price of $108,884 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses. This move is in line with the company’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, first announced on December 4, 2024, under which up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves are allocated to bitcoin. KULR joins a growing list of companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets as a treasury strategy. This includes MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm and one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. BTC Yield Emerges as Key Performance Indicator A core component of KULR’s strategy is its proprietary metric: BTC Yield. This figure, which reached 291.2% year to date, measures the percentage increase in the ratio of bitcoin holdings to Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding. According to the firm it intends to reflect the effectiveness of the company’s bitcoin acquisition tactics. Complementary metrics include BTC Gain (633 BTC), BTC Dollar Gain ($70.3 million), and a multiple of Net Asset Value (mNAV) currently at 2.24. KULR notes these metrics are designed to capture the value-accretive nature of its treasury operations, rather than serve as traditional financial indicators. Cautions on Interpreting BTC Metrics While BTC Yield offers insight into KULR’s Bitcoin-centric strategy, the company cautions that it should not be considered a proxy for earnings performance or liquidity. It excludes liabilities and does not reflect overall financial health. KULR said that its stock price is influenced by a broader set of variables beyond bitcoin holdings. Investors are advised to use BTC Yield as a supplemental tool and refer to the company’s full financial statements and SEC filings for a comprehensive view of its position, says the firm. KULR Price Action – Modest Gain KULR Technology is trading at $6.58 today, up 2%, reflecting modest intraday gains. KULR continues to show investor confidence, supported by its Bitcoin-driven narrative and endorsements by analysts. That said, it remains a volatile, technically uncertain stock. KULR Boosts Mining Capacity with New Deployment in Paraguay This month KULR said it has also deployed 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP 140T Bitcoin mining machines in Asuncion, Paraguay, raising its total mining capacity to 750 PH/s across multiple sites. $KULR Technology recently announced our deployment of 3570 Bitmain Miners, located in Paraguay. For more information check out our recent press release. https://t.co/nLT41EbHuc #KULR #bitcoin #bitcoinmining pic.twitter.com/CTLTC2HGtD — KULR Technology (@KULRTech) July 9, 2025 This expansion highlights KULR’s dual approach—mining Bitcoin and purchasing it on the open market—allowing the company to flexibly and efficiently grow its BTC treasury.
CryptoNews2025/07/11 00:10
Red alert: The Shiba Inu price rally could be shortlived

Shiba Inu price has inched higher this week as investors return to the crypto market, but key fundamentals and technical indicators suggest the rally may be short-lived. Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to $0.000012 on Thursday, with its 24-hour volume jumping…
Crypto.news2025/07/11 00:00
Cardano spent $15m on adoption: Will ADA price go up?

Cardano has spend millions on adoption, including a big deal with FC Barcelona. However, holders are asking when will the price go up.
Crypto.news2025/07/10 23:56
GMX: $40 million attack stems from reentrancy vulnerability in OrderBook contract

PANews reported on July 10 that GMX officially disclosed the reasons and follow-up measures for the attack of about $40 million on the Arbitrum chain on July 9 on GMX
PANews2025/07/10 23:53
Germany's NRW Bank issues 100 million euro digital bond on Polygon blockchain

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk , Germany's state-owned development bank NRW.BANK issued a 100 million euro (about 116.7 million US dollars) blockchain bond on the Polygon
PANews2025/07/10 23:50
US Treasury Officially Repeals Crypto Broker Reporting Rules

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Bloomberg, the U.S. Treasury Department officially revoked a regulation on cryptocurrency brokers' reporting on Thursday. Earlier this year, the U.S. Congress voted
PANews2025/07/10 23:47
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 522 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on July 10 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $522 million, of which $456 million
PANews2025/07/10 23:30

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions