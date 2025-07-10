MEXC Exchange
A new wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today,
PANews
2025/07/10 13:52
Monad acquires Portal Labs to expand stablecoin payment capabilities
Monad Foundation has acquired Portal Labs, the stablecoin wallet infrastructure startup, in a move to strengthen its payments offering ahead of Monad’s upcoming mainnet launch. The acquisition was announced in a July 9 press release via Business Wire. Portal, which…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 13:45
Musk's xAI officially launches Grok 4
PANews reported on July 10 that xAI, an artificial intelligence startup under Musk, announced the official launch of the artificial intelligence model Grok 4.
PANews
2025/07/10 12:52
A new wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, another newly created wallet deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position. Earlier today,
PANews
2025/07/10 12:21
Trump's Truth Social previews upcoming utility token and promotes "Patriot" subscription package
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Decrypt, Truth Social, a social media platform founded by US President Trump, announced that it will launch a utility token as part
PANews
2025/07/10 12:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $218 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 5 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time) was US$218 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/10 11:56
A whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position.
PANews
2025/07/10 11:56
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/07/10 11:55
Behind Bitcoin's new high of $112,000: Double push from weak dollar and institutional entry
Original: galaxy Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews Bitcoin reached $112,000 this morning, setting a new record. The reason behind this rise is the combined effect of multiple factors, including the continued
PANews
2025/07/10 11:53
Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million
PANews reported on July 10 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted on his TG channel this morning: "Today, the digital collectibles released by rapper Snoop Dogg on Telegram went on
PANews
2025/07/10 11:42
