Bitcoin hits new high for the third time in 2025, buoyed by regulatory clarity and treasury demand

Bitcoin (BTC) raced past its previous high of $111,980 on Wednesday and has entered price discovery mode at the time of publication. The new record marks the third time the top cryptocurrency has established an all-time high in 2025, following new highs on January 20 and May 22.
Fxstreet2025/07/10 05:32
Bitcoin soars to new all-time high above $112K as traders liquidate shorts

Bitcoin price roared to a new all-time high above $112,000. Cointelegraph explains why.
PANews2025/07/10 04:16
BREAKING: Bitcoin price hits record high as ETF demand overwhelms bearish market setup

Bitcoin has officially entered price discovery mode, breaking its May high as bearish indicators failed to contain ETF-led flows, growing corporate balance sheet adoption, and macro tailwinds. Traders who bet against the breakout are now fueling the rally’s next leg.…
Crypto.news2025/07/10 04:07
Justin Sun claims he will buy $100M in Official Trump memecoin

Justin Sun has made a bold promise to invest $100 in Trump's memecoin.
Crypto.news2025/07/10 03:48
US SEC ‘Crypto Mom’ clarifies: ‘Tokenized securities are still securities’

SEC commissioner Hester Peirce echoed former chair Gary Gensler in calling for market participants to “consider meeting with the Commission and its staff.”
PANews2025/07/10 03:30
As Roswell, New Mexico sets up Bitcoin strategic reserve, why more US cities could follow suit

New Mexico’s city of Roswell was the first city in the US to establish a Bitcoin reserve in April 2025. The city established the reserve with the first donation of $3,000 toward the Bitcoin strategic reserve. The city’s target for the reserve is $1 million.
Fxstreet2025/07/10 03:30
Crypto hackers lift $42m from GMX’s Arbitrum liquidity pool in broad daylight

Despite layers of scrutiny, GMX’s V1 GLP pool was hacked for over $40 million in a brazen exploit. With leverage functions now frozen, traders are left wondering: How did audited contracts crack? And what does this mean for DeFi’s perpetual…
Crypto.news2025/07/10 02:53
Senator Elizabeth Warren Unveils Crypto Market Structure Principles In Key Committee Hearing

Elizabeth Warren, Ranking Member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, unveiled her crypto market legislation framework during the committee’s July 9 hearing. Elizabeth Warren Introduces Crypto Priorities in Senate Hearing According to a Wednesday press release from the committee, Warren debuted a list of five priorities she believes should “guide” U.S. lawmakers’ legislative process when developing crypto policy. Principles introduced by Warren include upholding securities laws for non-crypto assets, maintaining financial stability, requiring anti-money laundering compliance and closing sanctions loopholes ensuring investor protections, and preventing public officials from profiting off of crypto tokens. 🚨NEW: This morning, the Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on crypto market structure legislation. I’m hearing Elizabeth Warren, top Dem on the committee, will announce she would support a bill if it meets these 5 criteria: “1. Protecting our bedrock securities laws;… — Sander Lutz (@s_lutz95) July 9, 2025 “We need a crypto regulatory framework that reduces these risks,” said Warren. “But I’m concerned that what my Republican colleagues are aiming for is another industry handout that gives the crypto lobby exactly its wish list: The blessing of the government’s approval, combined with crypto rules that are weaker than the rules every other financial actor must follow.” “We need crypto legislation that will strengthen our financial system, not make it worse,” she added. Trump Faces Scrutiny For Crypto Ties Titled “From Wall Street to Web3: Building Tomorrow’s Digital Asset Markets,” the hearing largely focused on developing mainstay crypto market legislation. The hearing saw testimony from several high-ranking players in the crypto sector, including Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger, Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Other witnesses speaking at the event included former Commodity Future Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad, Paradigm General Partner Dan Robinson, and former Associate Counsel to the President Richard Painter. Warren has long spoken out about U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures, particularly in regards to his namesake memecoin $TRUMP. ​​“The American people deserve the unwavering assurance that access to the presidency is not being offered for sale to the highest bidder in exchange for the President’s own financial gain,” Warren and fellow Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a recent statement. However, it remains to be seen whether the Senate committee will seriously pursue Warren’s crypto legislative priorities .
CryptoNews2025/07/10 02:32
Nasdaq leads the stock market as Nvidia wins race to $4T in valuation

Nvidia became the first ever company to reach $4 trillion, as tech stocks led the market rally.
Crypto.news2025/07/10 01:41
US CLARITY bill could allow Tesla and Meta to evade SEC rules — Senator Warren

The legislation to establish crypto market structure is one of three bills the US House of Representatives is expected to consider starting next week.
PANews2025/07/10 01:04

