MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Monad Foundation acquires stablecoin infrastructure project Portal
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Blockworks, Monad Foundation has acquired Portal, a stablecoin infrastructure provider. Portal will continue to operate as an independent entity and provide services
PORTAL
$0.04841
-2.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 21:32
Japan’s Remixpoint steps up Bitcoin bet with $215 million raise
The Tokyo-based firm is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, now setting its sights on growing its reserve to the thousands. According to a July 9 disclosure, Remixpoint has secured 31.5 billion yen, worth approximately $215 million, through its latest…
NOW
$0.00769
+8.92%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:30
Crypto.com strikes travel payments deal with Emirates airline
The airline is teaming up with the crypto exchange to introduce crypto payments in travel, aiming to meet growing customer demand for digital asset options. According to a July 9 announcement, Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with…
COM
$0.01991
-8.96%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:29
The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing
The Blockchain Group is set to broaden its global reach with a US OTCID secondary listing alongside companies like Air France KLM and Nestlé. The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, is in the…
LIKE
$0.010129
-5.89%
VIA
$0.0164
-2.95%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:28
TAO Alpha appoints YouTuber Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist to build BTC treasury
U.K.-based firm TAO Alpha PLC appoints internet personality and BTC advocate Mark Moss as its Chief Bitcoin Strategist to establish its a BTC treasury as part of its rebranding. According to a press release received by crypto.news, the publicly listed…
BTC
$117,734.38
-0.02%
TAO
$366.84
-1.61%
U
$0.01094
-2.40%
PART
$0.1779
-0.11%
ALPHA
$0.01439
-0.62%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:27
KULR Bitcoin hashrate increases to 750 PH/s, expected to reach 1.25 EH/s by the end of summer
PANews reported on July 9 that according to GlobeNewswire , KULR Technology Group announced that it has deployed 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP 140T Bitcoin mining machines in Asuncion, Paraguay, increasing
XP
$0.01156
-5.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 21:11
Yala launches PayFi Universe, allowing users to spend Bitcoin earnings without selling coins
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Yala officially released the PayFi Universe system, through which users can use the income generated by Bitcoin for daily consumption
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 21:04
Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement
PANews reported on July 9 that The Block reported that Story Network has reached a cooperation with the digital identity project World to integrate the World ID digital identity solution
IP
$6.277
+4.86%
AI
$0.1307
-0.07%
ID
$0.169
-3.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 21:03
Bitdeer June production and operation update: computing power has been greatly improved, SEALMINER A3 will be mass-produced soon
PANews reported on July 9 that according to GlobeNewswire , Bitdeer announced that its self-mining computing power will increase by 21% to 16.5 EH/s in June 2025. In June ,
MASS
$0.0001902
-5.79%
POWER
$0.01208
+11.33%
SOON
$0.1474
+0.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/09 20:55
Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves
Ripple has appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). Ripple has selected @BNYglobal as the primary reserves custodian for $RLUSD , an enterprise-grade stablecoin built for real-world utility, supported by one of the largest and most trusted financial services companies in the world. https://t.co/T2ZWkvb9cL Learn more about our… — Ripple (@Ripple) July 9, 2025 According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. RLUSD: Built for Institutional-Scale Use RLUSD stands out in the crowded stablecoin market for its focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and enterprise utility. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD is designed to meet the operational and risk requirements of financial institutions. RLUSD aims to improve the speed, cost, and efficiency of cross-border payments. BNY Brings Proven Custody Infrastructure By choosing BNY as the primary reserve custodian, Ripple said it is leaning on the bank’s expertise in digital asset infrastructure. BNY will provide not only custody services but also transaction banking capabilities that support RLUSD’s operations. The partnership builds on BNY’s track record in stablecoin servicing and reflects its strategic interest in enabling interoperability between digital and traditional financial systems. “BNY brings together demonstrable custody expertise and a strong commitment to financial innovation in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “This makes it the ideal partner for Ripple and RLUSD.” A Step Forward in Digital Asset Integration This latest partnership is a shift in how legacy financial institutions are responding to the digital asset revolution. BNY’s involvement strengthens the credibility of RLUSD. “As primary custodian, we are thrilled to support the growth and adoption of RLUSD by facilitating the seamless movement of reserve assets and cash to support conversions,” said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY. Swiss Bank Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD Switzerland-based AMINA Bank became the first international lender to offer custody and trading services for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. XRP is also up by an impressive 400% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins within this timeframe. And with XRP ETFs likely to gain approval later this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very encouraging. In the past day, Zug-based AMINA has revealed that it has become the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, with the Swiss lender planning to expand its related services in the coming months. Other RLUSD expansion news includes the stablecoin also gaining regulatory approval from Dubai’s financial regulator .
BANK
$0.05703
-0.97%
FORWARD
$0.0001159
+8.41%
LEARN
$0.0213
+0.37%
BNY
$0.00226
-0.44%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/09 20:40
Trending News
More
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions