US SEC approves physical redemption of crypto asset ETP shares
PANews reported on July 30th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted to allow authorized participants to conduct physical subscriptions and redemptions for shares of crypto asset exchange-traded
2025/07/30 10:53
The SocialFi sector rose 4.39% against the trend, while BTC and ETH remained strong
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to SoSoValue data, the overall crypto market experienced a slight correction today. The SocialFi sector bucked the trend, rising 4.39%, with Toncoin (TON)
2025/07/30 10:43
The Sichuan Leshan Intermediate People's Court upgraded the trial of a virtual currency foreign exchange trading case and clarified the definition of a new crime.
According to a report by China National Radio on July 30th, the Leshan Intermediate People's Court in Sichuan Province escalated the case of Wan Mouyuan and others in the illegal
2025/07/30 10:41
Key player in $13M crypto Ponzi scheme pleads guilty
Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr has pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which together carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.
2025/07/30 10:38
Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform
PANews reported on July 30 that, according to AFP, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was questioned by a French investigative judge in Paris on Monday regarding the platform's alleged facilitation of
2025/07/30 10:17
South Korea's central bank establishes a "virtual asset group" and adjusts its digital currency department
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to news1, as discussions regarding the Korean won stablecoin continue to heat up, the Bank of Korea recently established a new "Virtual Asset
2025/07/30 10:02
Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision
PANews reported on July 30th that Dan Hughes, founder and original architect of the Radix network, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday evening from natural causes. Dan Hughes
2025/07/30 09:58
Hyperliquid: Last night's API issue was caused by a surge in traffic, and no hacking or vulnerability exploitation occurred.
According to PANews on July 30th, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that between 10:10 PM and 10:47 PM (UTC+8) last night, an API server issue occurred, resulting in delays in sending
2025/07/30 09:52
Anchorage Digital bought over $1.19 billion worth of Bitcoin in 9 hours
According to a report by PANews on July 30th, Lookonchain reported that Anchorage Digital has purchased a cumulative 10,141 BTC through multiple wallets in the past 9 hours, with a
2025/07/30 09:46
Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding
PANews reported on July 30 that Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets recently completed US$1 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Virtuals Ventures, and Contango Digital Assets.
2025/07/30 09:42
