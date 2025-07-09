MEXC Exchange
Claynosaurz: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session
On June 23, 2025, the Incrypted team held an AMA session with the creators of Claynosaurz — an NFT collection of 3D-animated dinosaurs that’s being developed into a full-fledged animated series. If successful, the project could become the first Web3-native franchise to target a broad, family-oriented audience. During the session, the Claynosaurz team outlined the […] Сообщение Claynosaurz: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
JUNE
NFT
Incrypted
2025/07/09 20:22
DeFAI trading and asset management platform Velvet Capital completes $3.7 million financing
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph , Velvet Capital, a DeFAI trading and asset management platform, announced the completion of a $ 3.7 million financing to accelerate
PANews
2025/07/09 20:22
Hash Global BNB Dividend Fund is connected to CEFFU custody to improve institutional-level security and compliance
PANews reported on July 9 that Hash Global's BNB Yield Fund has officially introduced CEFFU as an independent custodian, using a multi-signature and account isolation mechanism for asset management. CEFFU
PANews
2025/07/09 20:12
From a valuation of 13.3 billion to marginalization, can OpenSea still set sail after its transformation?
As the "synonym" of NFT trading, OpenSea became one of the most watched platforms in the crypto market in 2021 with its good user experience and strong network effect. However,
PANews
2025/07/09 20:00
SAVVY MINING: The cloud mining platform helping investors earn daily crypto income
As crypto investors move beyond hype, platforms like SAVVY MINING are gaining attention for offering steady, market-free returns through automated cloud mining. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 20:00
Ethereum corporate treasuries critical for the ecosystem: Joseph Lubin
Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin said that corporate ETH treasuries are vital for driving ecosystem growth.
PANews
2025/07/09 19:57
Bedrock officially responds to $BR price fluctuations and promises to improve transparency
PANews reported on July 9 that Bedrock officials have noticed significant price fluctuations in $BR recently, and called on community members to remain rational and cautious when trading and providing
PANews
2025/07/09 19:51
BTCS raises funding target to $225 million, accelerating Ethereum deployment
PANews reported on July 9 that BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS ) announced that it would raise its financing target to $ 225 million to accelerate its Ethereum accumulation strategy. BTCS
PANews
2025/07/09 19:17
Market News: Ripple selects Bank of New York Mellon as custodian of Ripple’s USD reserves
PANews reported on July 9, market news: Ripple chose Bank of New York Mellon as the custodian of Ripple’s US dollar reserves.
PANews
2025/07/09 19:05
a16z Crypto Marketing Guide: From 0 to 100, what should founders do?
Source: Marketing 101 for Startups: Token Launches, Memes, Reaching Devs & More Compiled by: lenaxin, ChainCatcher Editor’s Note: This article is translated from the "Web3 Frontier" program produced by a16z,
PANews
2025/07/09 19:00
