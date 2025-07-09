MEXC Exchange
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$46.6308 million yesterday (July 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
NET
$0.00010383
-10.73%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:56
A whale exchanged 55 BTC for 2293.8 ETH in the last half hour
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who opened a position of 67.98 WBTC at the low of $102,274 on June
BTC
$117,810.01
+0.16%
WBTC
$117,584.35
-0.01%
ETH
$3,773.52
-0.67%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:54
Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now
NOW
$0.00771
+9.20%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:49
The “07.06 cyclic long ETH whale” continued to increase its position in the early morning, and has now accumulated 5642.19 ETH long
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "giant whale who went long on ETH in the 07.06 cycle" has accumulated 5,642.19 ETH
NOW
$0.00771
+9.20%
ETH
$3,773.52
-0.67%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:39
South Korean gaming giant Wemade and Woori Bank have both submitted stablecoin-related trademark applications
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Digital Asset, South Korea's Woori Bank, gaming giant Wemade, technology company Tscientific and South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV have all submitted
BANK
$0.05698
-1.00%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:35
South Korea's National Tax Service: Cryptocurrency earned from overseas employment must be declared and paid for income tax
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Digital Asset, the National Tax Service (NTS) of South Korea has made it clear that virtual assets obtained from overseas companies as
PAID
$0.0186
-4.61%
CLEAR
$0.03921
+1.87%
VIRTUAL
$1.3135
-2.17%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:29
ElizaOS V2 will be released soon, with highlights including composable multi-channel agent clusters, etc.
PANews reported on July 9 that according to the latest tweet from ai16z core developer @dankvr, ElizaOS V2 will be demonstrated globally at 02:00 Beijing time on July 10. In
CORE
$0.5194
-2.12%
ETC
$21.26
-0.74%
AI16Z
$0.1352
-4.24%
MULTI
$0.08023
+1.16%
SOON
$0.1478
+1.16%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:23
A whale sold $1.71 million worth of FARTCOIN to buy SPX, BONK and PENGU
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale sold 1.59 million FARTCOIN (worth 1.71 million US dollars) to purchase 954,625 SPX (worth 1.26 million
PENGU
$0.03571
-3.62%
BONK
$0.00002754
-2.27%
SPX
$1.7701
-5.38%
FARTCOIN
$1.03803
-4.46%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:06
Ethereum NFT Series Goblintown Launches Official Meme Coin "GOB" on Solana
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the Ethereum NFT series Goblintown has launched the official Meme coin "GOB" on the Solana blockchain. The token was launched by
MEME
$0.002239
+27.79%
GOB
$0.000293
+0.30%
TOKEN
$0.01649
+0.48%
NFT
$0.0000004827
-0.41%
PANews
2025/07/09 11:02
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 9, 2025 – Nasdaq-Listed GameSquare Announces $100M ETH Treasury Strategy
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.4%. Bitcoin is up nearly 1% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $108,600. Ethereum has also jumped 3% as it trades around $2,600. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CAP
$0.07904
-1.56%
ETH
$3,773.52
-0.67%
CryptoNews
2025/07/09 11:02
