U.S. national debt hits record high for first time since February, reaching $36.58 trillion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Watcher Guru data, the U.S. national debt hit a record high for the first time since February, reaching 36.58 trillion U.S. dollars.
PANews
2025/07/09 09:58
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 7 hours ago, 4 wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC into Hyperliquid for the purchase of HYPE.
PANews
2025/07/09 09:53
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, more than 500 Chinese creditors are raising objections to FTX's freezing of $470 million in payments to the U.S. court. FTX
PANews
2025/07/09 09:48
Volkswagen ADMT Selects Hivemapper on Solana to Power Self-Driving Taxi Test Fleet
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, Volkswagen ADMT, Volkswagen's autonomous driving subsidiary, will obtain real-time street view data from Bee Maps. Bee Maps is a spatial intelligence
PANews
2025/07/09 09:41
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CryptoSlate, the four issuers of US dollar stablecoins hold about $182 billion in US Treasury bonds, ranking 17th according to the US
PANews
2025/07/09 09:34
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
PANews reported on July 9 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "The United States is ready for cryptocurrency. The House of Representatives is expected to pass
PANews
2025/07/09 09:22
Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and
PANews
2025/07/09 09:17
Solana Futures Trading Volume on CME Group Exceeds $4 Billion
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana (SOL) futures trading volume has exceeded US$4 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group), one of the world's
PANews
2025/07/09 09:02
Judge rules: OFAC's lifting of sanctions on Tornado Cash cannot be used as a basis for trial
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, Katherine Polk Failla, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, ruled that the history of US OFAC sanctions
PANews
2025/07/09 08:58
US sanctions North Korean IT worker for 'cyber espionage' and cryptocurrency theft
PANews reported on July 9 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions regulator on Tuesday added North Korean citizen Song Kum Hyok to the "Specially Designated Nationals" list,
PANews
2025/07/09 08:44
